Longford’s Yemi Talabi selected for Irish relay team to compete in World Athletics Championships

Yemi Talabi (left) pictured in Stockholm with the other members of the Irish relay team Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley), Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn) & Joan Healy (Leevale)
Edgeworthstown’s Yemi Talabi has been selected for the Irish Women's 4 x 100 metres relay team to compete at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA later this month.
Selection was confirmed by Athletics Ireland following the Irish women’s relay team’s strong performance at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm on Thursday evening where they clocked a fast 44.25 seconds for a third-place finish.
Yemi, a member of Longford Athletics Club, has been picked along with Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley), Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn), Joan Healy (Leevale) and reserve Kate Doherty (DSD).
Having just completed her first year at the University of Texas Arlington, Yemi has shown great form this track season including running 11.44 seconds in May for a 100m personal best. This is the seventh fastest ever time by an Irish woman and ranks 19-year-old Yemi in second in the 2022 standings.
The World Championships will take place at the famous Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Yemi has only recently ran on the track there as part of the UTA Mavericks relay team which competed at the NCAA finals last month.
Yemi and her Irish relay teammates will line up for the 4 x 100m heats on 22 July.
Operating remotely, the WRC’s information line dealt with 55,810 calls in 2021: an increase of almost 6% on 2020
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.