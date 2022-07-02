Search

02 Jul 2022

Longford’s Yemi Talabi selected for Irish relay team to compete in World Athletics Championships

The famous Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA the venue for the major event in July

longford athletics club

Yemi Talabi (left) pictured in Stockholm with the other members of the Irish relay team Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley), Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn) & Joan Healy (Leevale)

Reporter:

Barry Sheil

02 Jul 2022 6:34 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Edgeworthstown’s Yemi Talabi has been selected for the Irish Women's 4 x 100 metres relay team to compete at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA later this month. 

Selection was confirmed by Athletics Ireland following the Irish women’s relay team’s strong performance at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm on Thursday evening where they clocked a fast 44.25 seconds for a third-place finish.

 Yemi, a member of Longford Athletics Club, has been picked along with Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley), Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn), Joan Healy (Leevale) and reserve Kate Doherty (DSD).

Having just completed her first year at the University of Texas Arlington, Yemi has shown great form this track season including running 11.44 seconds in May for a 100m personal best. This is the seventh fastest ever time by an Irish woman and ranks 19-year-old Yemi in second in the 2022 standings.

The World Championships will take place at the famous Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Yemi has only recently ran on the track there as part of the UTA Mavericks relay team which competed at the NCAA finals last month.

Yemi and her Irish relay teammates will line up for the 4 x 100m heats on 22 July. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media