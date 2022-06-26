Goals crucial as Longford minor ladies defeat Laois to reach Leinster ‘B’ final

The Longford minor ladies football squad pictured before the Leinster 'B' Championship semi-final against Laois at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park Pic: Frank McGrath
Longford minor ladies qualified for the Leinster ‘B’ championship final following a terrific win over Laois in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
Longford . . . 4-11 Laois . . . 1-11
The Longford girls overcame an early 0-4 to 0-0 deficit to run out comfortable winners thanks to crucial goals from Kate McEntire (2), Kate Shannon and Ella Duggan.
Pat Tiernan’s team now face Dublin in the provincial decider on Wednesday evening, July 5, and can certainly look forward to that game with confidence on the basis of this impressive performance.
Once Longford found their stride, they played some excellent football and scored freely.
LONGFORD: Louise Tierney (Dromard); Leah Shannon (Carrickedmond), Grace Shannon (Longford Slashers), Rachel Fallon (Ardagh St Brigid’s); Funmi Talabi (Mostrim), Caoimhe McCormack (captain, Carrickedmond), Ella Duggan (Clonguish, 1-0); Ella O’Reilly (Mullinalaghta), Sian Gallagher (Ardagh St Brigid’s); Megan Glennon (Clonguish, 0-1, f), Kate McEntire (Dromard, 2-0), Sarah Macken (Colmcille, 0-1, f); Kate Shannon (Longford Slashers, 1-5, 2f), Elle Lynn (Mostrim, 0-2), Anna Hayden (Ardagh St. Brigid’s, 0-2).
Subs:- Mia Shannon (Killoe) for K McEntire (57 mins); Caoilainn Morgan (Longford Slashers) for R Fallon (60 mins); Siobhan Egan (Carrickedmond) for A Hayden (61 mins); Tamara Cosgrove (Dromard) for E O’Reilly (63 mins).
LAOIS: Aoibhe Brennan; Kate Wall, Melissa Donnelly, Aoife Cummins; Isabelle McWey, Alannah Brennan, Fiona Fennessey; Holly Hanway, Shannon Fitzpatrick (0-1); Alice O’Donoghue, Amy McKane (0-1), Ciara Crowley; Emma Hickey (0-1), Katie Donoghue (0-6, 5f), Tara Byrne (1-2).
Subs:- Clodagh Lawlor for A McKane (44 mins); Aerin Ryle for E Hickey (56 mins).
Referee: Ray McBride (Dublin).
