Longford’s rising snooker star Joe Shannon wins National U-12 title

11-year-old Joe Shannon pictured in his Irish waistcoat, presented to him by National & European Snooker Coach PJ Nolan along with all the trophies he has won this year
Rising young snooker star Joe Shannon from KIlmore Lower, Longford has just been crowned the National under 12 champion and is ranked number 1 in both under 12s & under 14s in Ireland and is ranked 4th at under 16 level in ireland.
Joe, son of Damien and Vivienne Shannon, has now qualified to represent Ireland in the Celtic Challenge in Llanelli Wales on the 1st - 3rd of July at under 14 level and is the youngest member of the Irish team at age 11.
Joe will also be part of the Irish under 16 team to take part in the Home Internationals in Leeds from 5th - 12th August.
Achievements 2022
12th February: National winner of under 14 tour event 1 in Carlow centre of excellence
12th February: National winner of under 14 skills competition in Carlow centre of excellence
19th February: National semi-finalist in under 16s tour event 1 in Carlow centre of excellence
9th April: National winner in under 14s tour event 2 in Carlow centre of excellence
16th April: National quarter-finalist in under 16s tour event 2 in Carlow centre of excellence
16th April: Highest match break in under 16s tour event 2 in Carlow centre of excellence
5th May: National winner of under 12 Championships in Carlow centre of excellence
5th May: National winner in under 12s skills competition in Carlow centre of excellence
7th May: Finalist in National under 14 Championships Newbridge CYMS
8th May: National semi-finalist in under 16s Championships Newbridge CYMS
