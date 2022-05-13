Search

13 May 2022

Longford’s rising snooker star Joe Shannon wins National U-12 title

joe shannon

11-year-old Joe Shannon pictured in his Irish waistcoat, presented to him by National & European Snooker Coach PJ Nolan along with all the trophies he has won this year

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

13 May 2022 10:46 AM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Rising young snooker star Joe Shannon from KIlmore Lower, Longford has just been crowned the  National under 12 champion and is ranked number 1 in both under 12s & under 14s in Ireland and is ranked 4th at under 16 level in ireland.

Joe, son of Damien and Vivienne Shannon, has now qualified to represent Ireland in the Celtic Challenge in Llanelli Wales on the 1st - 3rd of July at under 14 level and is the youngest member of the Irish team at age 11.

Joe will also be part of the Irish under 16 team to take part in the Home Internationals in Leeds from 5th - 12th August.

Achievements 2022

12th February: National winner of under 14 tour event 1 in Carlow centre of excellence

12th February: National winner of under 14 skills competition in Carlow centre of excellence

19th February: National semi-finalist in under 16s tour event 1 in Carlow centre of excellence

9th April: National winner in under 14s tour event 2 in Carlow centre of excellence

16th April: National quarter-finalist in under 16s tour event 2 in Carlow centre of excellence

16th April: Highest match break  in under 16s tour event 2 in Carlow centre of excellence

5th May: National winner of under 12 Championships in Carlow centre of excellence

5th May: National winner in under 12s skills competition in Carlow centre of excellence

7th May: Finalist in National under 14 Championships Newbridge CYMS

8th May: National semi-finalist in under 16s Championships Newbridge CYMS

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media