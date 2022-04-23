Search

23 Apr 2022

Longford’s Darragh Greene back in action at the Irish Open Swimming Championships

darragh greene

Darragh Greene competing in the Swim Ireland Open Championships at the National Aquatic Centre this week Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

23 Apr 2022 2:24 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Swim Ireland’s Championships got underway on Tuesday at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre in Dublin, the first such Championships since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.   

Longford’s Darragh Greene, returning from a prolonged break after the Olympic Games, finished third in the final of the Men’s 100m Breaststroke event on Day 1. 

Men 100m Breaststroke Final: 1st Eoin Corby, National Centre Limerick 1:01.53; 2nd Uiseann Cooke, Tuam 1:01.89; 3rd Darragh Greene, National Centre Dublin 1:02.08

Darragh had to settle for second place behind his main rival Corby in the Men’s 50m Breaststroke Final on Thursday. 

Men 50m Breaststroke Final: 1st E Corby National Centre Limerick 27.99; 2nd D Greene National Centre Dublin 28.22; 3rd U Cooke Tuam 28.73

On Friday Greene finished third in the final of the 200m Breaststroke event. 

Men 200m Breaststroke Final: 1st E Corby National Centre Limerick 2:12.81 2nd U Cooke Tuam 2:13.54 3rd D Greene National Centre Dublin 2:15.81

The Irish championships are the final opportunity for swimmers to post consideration times for this summer’s international events including the World and European Championships, World and European Junior Championships and the European Youth Olympic Festival.

 International Swimming Events Summer 2022

 2022 LEN European Championships (50m), Rome, Italy, August 11th – 17th

(Senior summer benchmark meet for Republic of Ireland athletes) 

Pre-selected athletes - Danielle Hill, Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland, Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Shane Ryan, Daniel Wiffen, Max McCusker, Niamh Coyne

Diving consideration standard met: Clare Cryan, Ciara McGing

 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, July 29th – August 3rd

(Senior summer benchmark meet for Northern Ireland athletes)

Pre-selected athletes – Danielle Hill, Daniel Wiffen, Jack McMillan, Tanya Watson (Diving)

 2022 FINA World Championships (50m) in Budapest, Hungary, June 18th – July 3rd  

(Used as preparation meet only for swimming, athletes may not attend)

Pre-qualified athletes – Daniel Wiffen, Jack McMillan, Mona McSharry. Ellen Walshe, Calum Bain, Shane Ryan, Danielle Hill

Diving consideration standard met: Clare Cryan, Ciara McGing

 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal, June 18th – 22nd

Minimum Qualification Standard met: Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner, Roisin NiRiain, Barry McClements, Amy Sheridan

 2022 LEN European Junior Championships in Otopeni, Romania, July 5th – 10th

 2022 EOC European Youth Olympic Festival in Banka Bystrica, Slovakia, July 25th – 29th

 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media