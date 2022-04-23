Longford’s Darragh Greene back in action at the Irish Open Swimming Championships

Darragh Greene competing in the Swim Ireland Open Championships at the National Aquatic Centre this week Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Swim Ireland’s Championships got underway on Tuesday at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre in Dublin, the first such Championships since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.
Longford’s Darragh Greene, returning from a prolonged break after the Olympic Games, finished third in the final of the Men’s 100m Breaststroke event on Day 1.
Men 100m Breaststroke Final: 1st Eoin Corby, National Centre Limerick 1:01.53; 2nd Uiseann Cooke, Tuam 1:01.89; 3rd Darragh Greene, National Centre Dublin 1:02.08
Darragh had to settle for second place behind his main rival Corby in the Men’s 50m Breaststroke Final on Thursday.
Men 50m Breaststroke Final: 1st E Corby National Centre Limerick 27.99; 2nd D Greene National Centre Dublin 28.22; 3rd U Cooke Tuam 28.73
On Friday Greene finished third in the final of the 200m Breaststroke event.
Men 200m Breaststroke Final: 1st E Corby National Centre Limerick 2:12.81 2nd U Cooke Tuam 2:13.54 3rd D Greene National Centre Dublin 2:15.81
The Irish championships are the final opportunity for swimmers to post consideration times for this summer’s international events including the World and European Championships, World and European Junior Championships and the European Youth Olympic Festival.
International Swimming Events Summer 2022
2022 LEN European Championships (50m), Rome, Italy, August 11th – 17th
(Senior summer benchmark meet for Republic of Ireland athletes)
Pre-selected athletes - Danielle Hill, Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland, Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Shane Ryan, Daniel Wiffen, Max McCusker, Niamh Coyne
Diving consideration standard met: Clare Cryan, Ciara McGing
2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, July 29th – August 3rd
(Senior summer benchmark meet for Northern Ireland athletes)
Pre-selected athletes – Danielle Hill, Daniel Wiffen, Jack McMillan, Tanya Watson (Diving)
2022 FINA World Championships (50m) in Budapest, Hungary, June 18th – July 3rd
(Used as preparation meet only for swimming, athletes may not attend)
Pre-qualified athletes – Daniel Wiffen, Jack McMillan, Mona McSharry. Ellen Walshe, Calum Bain, Shane Ryan, Danielle Hill
Diving consideration standard met: Clare Cryan, Ciara McGing
2022 World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal, June 18th – 22nd
Minimum Qualification Standard met: Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner, Roisin NiRiain, Barry McClements, Amy Sheridan
2022 LEN European Junior Championships in Otopeni, Romania, July 5th – 10th
2022 EOC European Youth Olympic Festival in Banka Bystrica, Slovakia, July 25th – 29th
