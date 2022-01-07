Billy O'Loughlin's tenure as Longford manager opens with O'Byrne Cup clash against Mickey Harte's Louth

It’s a fresh start to the 2022 season for the Longford senior footballers under the guidance of their new manager, 36-year-old Billy O’Loughlin.

The novice Laois native may have no senior inter-county coaching experience but O’Loughlin was in charge of the Laois U-20 football team who reached the Leinster Final in 2019 (losing to Dublin).

Billy is preparing for his first competitive fixture as the Longford boss against Mickey Harte’s Louth in Round 1 of the O'Byrne Cup at Clonbonny, Lanesboro this Saturday, throw-in 2pm. Tickets are available on the Leinster GAA website. No ticket sales at the venue on match day.

While it will matter little how the results go in the pre-season tournament with the focus firmly fixed on the opening game in Division 3 of the National League away to Limerick at the end of January, encouraging performances will be required.

Taking into account that Longford and Louth will clash again in Round 2 of the National League at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday February 6, the O’Byrne Cup meeting between the counties might contain a bit more intensity than usual.

A lot of young players have been drafted into the preliminary Longford squad and it is Billy O’Loughlin’s intention to bring a fresh and dynamic approach to the set-up in his enthusiastic endeavour to build on the existing talent and working with emerging new prospects in the county."

“I believe that there is a lot of potential in Longford football. There are some good, experienced players there and last year there was a good U-20 team.

“Longford have done well at underage in recent times and punched above their weight,” he commented when speaking to the Leader.

“Hopefully, some of those lads will come through to senior level and I look forward to trying out some young players in the O’Byrne Cup,” he stated.

Longford’s other Group A fixtures in the restored O’Byrne Cup are against Offaly (away) on Wednesday January 12 and Dublin (home) on Saturday January 15.

The Group A winners will qualify for the 2022 O’Byrne Cup final on Saturday January 22 with the top team in the other two groups meeting in the semi-final on Wednesday January 19.

The 2021 O’Byrne Cup was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic with Longford the holders of the Leinster tournament trophy after defeating Offaly in the 2020 final at Bord na Mona O’Connor Park in Tullamore on January 18 that year.