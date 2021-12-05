Longford GAA results scoreboard
Leader Cup
Sun, 05 Dec, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Final), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 1-9 Killoe Young Emmets 1-8
Mullinalaghta pip Killoe to win the Longford Leader Cup Final
A well-taken point from substitute Michael Cunningham in stoppage time clinched the Leader Cup title for Mullinalaghta who pipped Killoe in a hard fought senior league final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
Patsy Reilly Cup
Sun, 05 Dec, Venue: Keenan Park, (Semi Final), Ardagh Moydow GAA 1-16 St. Brigid's Killashee 2-17
Longford Intermediate champions Colmcille through to the Leinster Club Junior Final
Colmcille produced a brilliant first half performance on their way to a most emphatic win over Ballyfin in the Leinster Club Junior semi-final at the Mountmellick grounds on Saturday.
Longford Slashers sink Shelmalier to reach the Leinster Club Intermediate title decider
A couple of goals gave Longford Slashers a decisive edge in the sinking of Shelmalier in difficult wet conditions at Michael Fay Park on Saturday as the superior Longford senior champions reached the Leinster Club title decider against St Sylvesters (Dublin) next weekend.
Mc Donald's Under 19 A Football Championship Group A
Fri, 03 Dec, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 3), Northern Gaels 4-9 Shamrock Gaels 3-9
Mc Donald's Under 19 A Football Championship Group B
Sat, 04 Dec, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 3), Killoe Og 0-6 Clonguish Og 3-11
Mc Donald's Under 19 B Football Championship
Sun, 05 Dec, Venue: Higginstown, (Semi Final), Granard 7-20 Grattan Gaels St. Vincent's 0-8
Sun, 05 Dec, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Semi Final), St. Colmcille's 1-9 St. Francis 2-13
