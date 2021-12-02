Search

02 Dec 2021

Longford RFC’s Shane Mallon selected for Ireland Rugby 7s Development Squad

longford rugby club

Bornacoola's Shane Mallon, who started his rugby career with Longford RFC, pictured scoring for the Leinster U-18's

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Congratulations to Longford RFC’s Shane Mallon who has been selected in the Ireland Rugby 7s Development Squad, who will play in Dubai Invitational Tournament alongside the famous Dubai 7s. 

The squad arrived in Dubai on Tuesday ahead of three days of action and will be coached by former Ireland International Kevin Maggs. 

Shane from Bornacoola came through the Longford Rugby Club Mini/Youth set up before spending Senior Cycle with Cistercian College Roscrea and is now in UCD. 

Shane is a great club man and before his call up was busy mentoring the Longford U-15 Squad last weekend in the Midlands Selection Blitz last weekend.  All at Longford RFC wish Shane the best of luck in the tournament and know that he will be a hit on the 7’s circuit.

Ireland Men will open their campaign against Georgia on Thursday (2.20pm local time/10.20am Irish time).

Ireland Men’s Development Squad

Fergus Jemphrey (Blackheath RFC/IQ Rugby)
Matthew McDonald (IQ Rugby)
Josh O’Connor (UCD RFC/Connacht)
Tom Roche (Lansdowne RFC)
Shane Mallon (Longford RFC/UCD RFC)
Tamilore Awonusi (IQ Rugby)
Steven Kilgallen (UCD RFC)
Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)
Conor Hickey (IQ Rugby)
Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)
Finn McNulty (Frome RFC/IQ Rugby)
Conor Philips (Young Munster/Munster).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media