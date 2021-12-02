Longford RFC’s Shane Mallon selected for Ireland Rugby 7s Development Squad

Bornacoola's Shane Mallon, who started his rugby career with Longford RFC, pictured scoring for the Leinster U-18's
Congratulations to Longford RFC’s Shane Mallon who has been selected in the Ireland Rugby 7s Development Squad, who will play in Dubai Invitational Tournament alongside the famous Dubai 7s.
The squad arrived in Dubai on Tuesday ahead of three days of action and will be coached by former Ireland International Kevin Maggs.
Shane from Bornacoola came through the Longford Rugby Club Mini/Youth set up before spending Senior Cycle with Cistercian College Roscrea and is now in UCD.
Shane is a great club man and before his call up was busy mentoring the Longford U-15 Squad last weekend in the Midlands Selection Blitz last weekend. All at Longford RFC wish Shane the best of luck in the tournament and know that he will be a hit on the 7’s circuit.
Ireland Men will open their campaign against Georgia on Thursday (2.20pm local time/10.20am Irish time).
Ireland Men’s Development Squad
Fergus Jemphrey (Blackheath RFC/IQ Rugby)
Matthew McDonald (IQ Rugby)
Josh O’Connor (UCD RFC/Connacht)
Tom Roche (Lansdowne RFC)
Shane Mallon (Longford RFC/UCD RFC)
Tamilore Awonusi (IQ Rugby)
Steven Kilgallen (UCD RFC)
Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)
Conor Hickey (IQ Rugby)
Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)
Finn McNulty (Frome RFC/IQ Rugby)
Conor Philips (Young Munster/Munster).
Presentation of Jubilee Cup and High Achiever Leaving Cert awards at Cnoc Mhuire Granard: Pauline McBrien (Principal), joint winners Ellen Deneher and Ciaran Scanlon and Ryan Plunkett (Teacher)
Award-winning filmmaker and journalist Shaunagh Connaire who is to receive the Freedom of County Longford on Friday
CEO of Longford Women’s Link Tara Farrell, Mairead O'Shea, Programme Manager with SHE, Dr Michelle Maher and Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Peter Burke
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.