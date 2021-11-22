Search

22/11/2021

Longford star Cian McPhillips selected for Ireland’s Junior team to compete in the European Cross Country Championships

Major event will be held at the Sports Campus Ireland course at Abbottstown in Dublin on December 12

Longford athletics club

Ardagh's outstanding athlete Cian McPhillips

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Following his strong run at the National championships in Santry on Sunday, Cian McPhillips has been selected for the Irish Junior Men’s team for the upcoming European Cross Country Championships at the Sports Campus Ireland course at Abbottstown in Dublin on December 12.

A very competitive field assembled on Sunday for the Junior (Under-20) men’s 6000 metres race with both National glory and securing a spot on the Irish team for the Europeans on the line. Cian, running in the UCD colours, certainly showed his range in moving up in distance following his summer track exploits over 800m and 1500m. 

Having positioned himself early on in the lead group, which included pre-race favourite 16-year-old Nick Griggs (Mid Ulster AC), Cian ran strongly on the firm Santry course underfoot. Griggs, a rising star of Irish athletics, pulled away in the second half of the race to win ahead of Dean Casey (Ennis Track Club) with Cian finishing in fifth place. 

Only the first three home were guaranteed a place on the team selected for the Europeans and Athletics Ireland on Monday evening confirmed that Cian was chosen as one of the three picks to join what is a very formidable Irish team.

Following his European Junior 1500m gold and record-breaking achievements on the track earlier in 2021, Cian can round off a memorable year at Abbottstown with the ‘Euro Cross’. It will also mark his final race as a junior athlete. 

His talent continues to prosper under the excellent guidance of coach Joe Ryan and he is reaping the benefit of training with some of Ireland’s top young athletes at UCD which include National Under-23 champion Darragh McElhinney.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media