Longford woman stars as newly established camogie club triumphs in Dublin

Longford's Leigh Casey
A Longford woman was chosen as the Player of the Match award winner as St Brendan's camogie club, a club that only came into existence at the end of the lockdown when Gaelic games activity was allowed to recommence, won the Dublin Junior 5 Camogie Championship last Sunday, September 26.
Longford's Leigh Casey is vice captain of the St Brendan's side and following her superb display at full back in her side's victory over 'The Wild Geese' she picked up the Player of the Match award accolade.
Leigh was presented with her award by Brendan Cooper of the Dublin Camogie County Board.
St Brendan's Camogie Club secretary Eugene Cunningham said, "Leigh is from Newtownforbes and her family made the trip to Oldtown in north Dublin, to watch Leigh play a superb match at full back as St Brendan's beat The Wild Geese. We are really proud of Leigh."
Photo below: Leigh Casey accepting her award from Brendan Cooper Dublin Camogie Board
A man who was discovered at the wheel of his car more than two times over the legal limit to drive has been disqualified for two years
Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard students Tara Spollen, Katelyn Farrell and Ryan Reilly at the National Ploughing Championships last Wednesday
Daniel Haughey, 6th year pupil at Mercy Ballymahon, who won silver in the U21 Conventional Junior Plough
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.