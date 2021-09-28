Search

28/09/2021

Longford woman stars as newly established camogie club triumphs in Dublin

Longford's Leigh Casey

A Longford woman was chosen as the Player of the Match award winner as St Brendan's camogie club, a club that only came into existence at the end of the lockdown when Gaelic games activity was allowed to recommence, won the Dublin Junior 5 Camogie Championship last Sunday, September 26. 

Longford's Leigh Casey is vice captain of the St Brendan's side and following her superb display at full back in her side's victory over 'The Wild Geese' she picked up the Player of the Match award accolade. 

Leigh was presented with her award by Brendan Cooper of the Dublin Camogie County Board. 

St Brendan's Camogie Club secretary Eugene Cunningham said, "Leigh is from Newtownforbes and her family made the trip to Oldtown in north Dublin, to watch Leigh play a superb match at full back as St Brendan's beat The Wild Geese. We are really proud of Leigh."

Photo below: Leigh Casey accepting her award from Brendan Cooper Dublin Camogie Board

