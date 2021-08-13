13/08/2021

Longford’s Deirdre Smith leading the way in the Irish Senior Women's Amateur Golf Open

Colmcille native Deirdre Smith (Co. Louth GC), who is leading the Irish Senior Women's Amateur Open Golf Championship at Naas GC

Longford’s Deirdre Smith, a native of Colmcille, is currently leading the way in the Irish Senior Women's Amateur Golf Open Championship at Naas GC and is in a strong position going into the final round today.  

Smith, a member of Co. Louth GC, lies on +4, and is five shots clear of Irish Senior Women's Close champion Carol Wickham (Laytown & Bettystown GC) 

 After shooting a 71 on Wednesday, Smith's round of 75 on Thursday was the joint-best of the day and included four birdies. Deirdre’s tee-off time today was 11.12am. 

 Wickham moved up a spot to second place, with a round of 76. Grange's Sheena McIlroy matched Smith's 75, to move into third place on +10, one shot clear of Laura Webb.

 Finland's Minna Kaarnalahti is the leading international player in fifth place. The Sarfik golfer lies on +13.

