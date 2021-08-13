Longford’s Deirdre Smith leading the way in the Irish Senior Women's Amateur Golf Open

Colmcille native Deirdre Smith (Co. Louth GC), who is leading the Irish Senior Women's Amateur Open Golf Championship at Naas GC
Longford’s Deirdre Smith, a native of Colmcille, is currently leading the way in the Irish Senior Women's Amateur Golf Open Championship at Naas GC and is in a strong position going into the final round today.
Smith, a member of Co. Louth GC, lies on +4, and is five shots clear of Irish Senior Women's Close champion Carol Wickham (Laytown & Bettystown GC)
After shooting a 71 on Wednesday, Smith's round of 75 on Thursday was the joint-best of the day and included four birdies. Deirdre’s tee-off time today was 11.12am.
Wickham moved up a spot to second place, with a round of 76. Grange's Sheena McIlroy matched Smith's 75, to move into third place on +10, one shot clear of Laura Webb.
Finland's Minna Kaarnalahti is the leading international player in fifth place. The Sarfik golfer lies on +13.
More News
Plans for a large scale development at Gleann Riada on the outskirts of Longford town have been turned down by Longford County Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.