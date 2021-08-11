Longford Swimming Club to receive €30,999 in Sports Capital & Equipment Funding

Swim Ireland, affiliated regions and clubs have secured more than €450,000 in Sports Capital and Equipment funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media with Longford Swimming Club set to receive €30,999.

This very welcomed announcement came from Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, and the Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers on August 6, when they revealed a total of €16.6m had been awarded to sports across Ireland.

Of that amount €147,000 is attributed to Swim Ireland, Connacht, and Leinster years.

Speaking on the announcement Swim Ireland CEO, Sarah Keane said: “We are regions respectively, which will ensure ongoing support can be provided to performance, participation, and competitions across the country over the coming grateful to the Department and in particular Minister Jack Chambers for their recognition and support of our sport.

"This funding will allow us to continue to invest in our participation programmes around the country and provide the equipment our performance athletes need as they look to Paris 2024 and beyond.

"Additionally, the Connacht and Leinster regions will be able to purchase essential equipment needed for competitions and squad programmes.”

"In addition, 26 Swim Ireland Clubs were successful in their own applications, with funding amounts ranging from €800 to €31,000 for a wide range of initiatives, highlighting the diverse nature of our clubs and sport.

"Congratulations to those clubs who were successful in their application, we look forward to seeing the benefit of this funding as our aquatic sports return to training and competition over the coming weeks and months.”