11/08/2021

Search our Archive

Longford Swimming Club to receive €30,999 in Sports Capital & Equipment Funding

Swim Ireland, regions and clubs set to benefit to the tune of €456,000

longford swimming club

Longford swimming club star Darragh Greene, pictured making his Olympics debut in the heats of the Men's 100m Breaststroke in Tokyo Photo: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Swim Ireland, affiliated regions and clubs have secured more than €450,000 in Sports Capital and Equipment funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media with Longford Swimming Club set to receive €30,999.

This very welcomed announcement came from Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, and the Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers on August 6, when they revealed a total of €16.6m had been awarded to sports across Ireland.

Of that amount €147,000 is attributed to Swim Ireland, Connacht, and Leinster years.

Speaking on the announcement Swim Ireland CEO, Sarah Keane said: “We are regions respectively, which will ensure ongoing support can be provided to performance, participation, and competitions across the country over the coming grateful to the Department and in particular Minister Jack Chambers for their recognition and support of our sport.

"This funding will allow us to continue to invest in our participation programmes around the country and provide the equipment our performance athletes need as they look to Paris 2024 and beyond.

"Additionally, the Connacht and Leinster regions will be able to purchase essential equipment needed for competitions and squad programmes.”

"In addition, 26 Swim Ireland Clubs were successful in their own applications, with funding amounts ranging from €800 to €31,000 for a wide range of initiatives, highlighting the diverse nature of our clubs and sport.

"Congratulations to those clubs who were successful in their application, we look forward to seeing the benefit of this funding as our aquatic sports return to training and competition over the coming weeks and months.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media