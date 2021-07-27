Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Longford Olympian Darragh Greene will swim at 11.50am in the 200m Breaststroke heats this Tuesday morning

Team Ireland swimmer Darragh Greene pictured at a media conference in the Olympic Village in Tokyo Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

After unfortunately missing out in his bid to qualify for the semi-finals of the Men's 100m Breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday last, Darragh Greene is back in action in the heats of the 200m Breaststroke this Tuesday morning.  

Darragh will swim in the last of the five heats at 11.50am (Irish time) with the fastest 16 swimmers going through to the 200m Breaststroke semi-finals in the early hours of Wednesday morning (3.20am Irish time). 

Speaking to RTE after his swim in the 100m Breaststroke heats at the weekend Darragh said: “It’s great to get that experience out there, it’s a serious pool, and yeah, really looking forward to the 200m.”

Speaking of the support he feels from home he added: “Yeah it’s unreal. It’s great to have everyone’s support, it’s very overwhelming and it’s great to have.”

