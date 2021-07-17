Shane Lowry just outside top ten going into final round at The Open

Shane Lowry is just outside the top ten going into final round at The Open at Royal St Georges.

After an up and down round, the defending champion birdied two of the last three holes to get to one under for his round and five under for the tournament. He will play alongside Paul Casey in the final round with the pairing on course at 1.25pm

Shane goes into the final round in a tie for 12th place.

He remains seven shots off the lead held by Louis Oosthuizen. The former champion is one shot ahead of Colin Morikawa with 18 holes remaining. Another former champions, Jordan Speith, is two shots further back.

