Longford Olympian Darragh Greene jetting his way to Japan

Darragh Greene bound for Tokyo Olympics
The dream of competing in the Covid delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics is fast approaching for outstanding Longford athlete Darragh Greene who jetted his way to Japan on Saturday.
Greene will swim for Team Ireland in the 100m and 200m Breaststroke events at the Games which start on Friday July 23 and run until August 8.
Darragh (left) is pictured with some other Irish Olympic swimmers Daniel Wiffen, Mona McSharry and Shane Ryan at Dublin Airport prior to their departure for Tokyo.
More News
Rosie O’Hara, member of Engage Longford; Sonia Flynn, Longford County Council Regeneration Team; Longford Community Sgt Darran Conlon and Lorraine O’Connor, Regeneration Officer, Longford Co Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.