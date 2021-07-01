Longford golfer Deirdre Smith through to the Irish Senior Women’s Amateur Close Championship semi-finals

The semi-final matches are set at the Irish Senior Women’s Amateur Close Championship being played this week at Westport Golf Club and through to the last four is Longford lady Deirdre Smith, a native of Colmcille.

Leading qualifier Smith (a member of the Co. Louth club) comfortably cruised through her round of 16 and quarter-final matches, beating Oonagh Purfield-Goulding (Co. Louth) and Clodagh Hopkins (Woodbrook) 5&4.

The upset of the afternoon came when 4-time champion Suzanne Corcoran (Portumna) bowed out to Gail Linter (Belvoir Park), the match finishing on the 18th green.

‘I feel really pleased, I just hung on really, I can’t actually believe it,’ said Linter. ‘I’ve not played in many national events really, only a couple, but I’ve really enjoyed this and the match against Suzanne was great.’

An International Hockey player in the 1990’s, Linter said the competitive experience has helped this week.

‘You can always draw experience from other sports and bring it into your game, my nerves are shot though after today.’

Linter will face Smith tomorrow (Friday) for a place in the final.

‘I don’t know Deirdre but my plan is to go out and enjoy it and be thankful that I’m still in it because I didn’t expect to get this far. We’ll see what tomorrow brings. It’s a new day, new match.’

In the bottom half of the draw, Gertie McMullen (The Island) will take on Carol Wickham (Laytown & Bettystown) who beat Maria O’Reilly (Headfort) and Fionnuala Halpin (Dun Laoghaire) respectively.