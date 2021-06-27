Longford’s Gerry Quinn produces a personal best in 100m Freestyle success

Gerry Quinn pictured in the pool at the 2021 Swim Ireland Performance Meet at the National Aquatic Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin Photo: David Kiberd/Sportsfile
Gerry Quinn, fresh from the magnificent achievement of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics as a member of Ireland’s 4x200 Freestyle Relay team, was in sparkling form at the conclusion of the Swim Ireland Performance Meet on Saturday.
A super individual personal best came from Longford swimmer Quinn who posted a 49.57 on his way to winning the 100m Freestyle final at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin.
Longford’s other outstanding swimmer Darragh Greene was also in action at the Swim Ireland Performance Meet (Thursday to Saturday) as the preparations continued for his participation in the 100m and 200m Breaststroke events at the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23.
