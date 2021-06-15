Longford’s Cian McPhillips secures qualification for the European Under 20 Athletics Championships

Cian McPhillips on his way to winning the Senior Men's 1500m in a time of 3:46.27 at the AAI Games & Combined Events Championships at Morton Stadium Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Cian McPhillips, a member of Longford Athletics Club, has secured qualification for the European Under 20 Athletics Championships to be held in Tallinn, Estonia in July.
Cian opened his outdoor track season with victory in the 1500 metres at the AAI Games at Morton Stadium in Santry on Sunday last. His time of 3:46.27 was inside the 3:49 qualifying standard required.
This was Cian’s return to racing following his fourth place in the semi-final of the 800 metres at March’s European Senior Indoor Championships. Achieving the standard allows Cian to continue with his preparations ahead of Estonia during this busy period when he is also sitting his Leaving Cert.
