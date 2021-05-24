Mixing it with the very best: Six Longford athletes feature in newly ratified Connacht Athletics records list

Six Longford athletes are named in the newly ratified list of Connacht Athletics records, a list that includes Olympians and several former and current internationals.

Longford comes under the Connacht Athletics Association and is the only county that does not fall in under the traditional provincial structures that exist in the GAA.

Ray Flynn, Enda Fitzpatrick, Aisling Molloy, Yemi Talabi, Nelvin Appiah and Cian McPhillips are the Longford names on the list of records compiled following extensive research of results by the Connacht Athletics working group of Pierce O'Callaghan, Seamus Lynch, Iain Shaw and Ronan O'Hart.

The 3:49.77 Irish Mile record, set by Ray Flynn in July 1982, is likely to continue for a 39th year and may well make it to four full decades in existence come next year.

Only one Irishman since 2000 has ran the mile distance within five seconds of Ray’s national record. Ray also holds the 1500m, 2000m, 3000m and 5000m records in the Connacht rankings.

Enda Fitzpatrick’s 1000m run of 2:17.87 in 1986 remains the leading Connacht time and second fastest Irish time ever. Enda is now one of Ireland’s top coaches.

Aisling Molloy is the province’s standard setter among female middle-distance athletes with the fastest times produced over 800m, 1500m and the Mile. Aisling is a 6-time national 800m champion.

Longford’s current crop of top juniors have added their names to the records list in recent years. Yemi Talabi has the Connacht record for the women’s Long Jump for her brilliant 6.02m effort, when she was just 15, to win the 2018 Schools inter girls title.

Nelvin Appiah’s fantastic 2.10m leap for 2019 Schools senior boys glory leads the way in the province’s men’s rankings for the High Jump event.

The most recent record on the list is that of the men’s 800m time of 1:46.13 ran by Cian McPhillips in February. This superb performance achieved both an Irish under 20 and under 23 record and a qualifying time for March’s European Indoors in Poland.

Cian is set to begin his outdoor track season in the 1500m at the Irish Milers Club meet in Belfast on May 29.

Caption: Nelvin Appiah, in the Moyne CS singlet, jumping his way to gold in the 2019 Irish Schools Senior Boys high jump at a height of 2.10m which is also the Connacht men's record