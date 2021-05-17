Longford's Darragh Greene narrowly misses out on place in European 100m Breaststroke Final

Longford’s Darragh Greene was in semi-final action at the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary earlier this evening and he narrowly missed out on a final place.

Swimming 1:00.26 in the 100m Breaststroke semi-final, Darragh's time wasn't enough to see him advance to the final.

Darragh will be in action again this week in the 200m Breaststroke and he could also feature in Ireland’s Men’s and Mixed 4x100m Medley Relays.

Larne’s Conor Ferguson booked his spot in the 50m Backstroke Final, qualifying from a semi final that witnessed a new World Record.

The 21-year-old posted a time of 25.21 in the 50m Backstroke heats, earning lane one in the second Semi-Final. He was fastest of all off the start in that event, powering home to finish fourth in a personal best of 24.81. The winner, Kliment Koleshnikov, set a new World Record of 23.93.

Ferguson’s performance was enough to see him advance to Tuesday night’s Final in sixth position. He said: “I was really happy with my swim today and I just want to say a massive thanks for all the support that I get from back home.”

Ireland’s bid for Olympic swimming relay qualification got off to a good start on Monday morning when the Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay teams set new Irish Senior Records.

The Women’s quartet of Mona McSharry, Danielle Hill, Victoria Catterson and Erin Riordan swam 3:44.37, lowering the record set in 2009 by almost three seconds. They finished fifth in their heat and 12th overall.

In the Men’s event, Jack McMillan, Jordan Sloan, Shane Ryan and Max McCusker came home in 3:16.88, bettering the time that was set by McMillan, Sloan, Ryan and Robbie Powell at the 2019 World Championships.

They also finished 12th, meaning that neither relay team advanced to the Final, but both did advance their chances of qualifying for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

As well as Ferguson’s 50m Backstroke Final, Tuesday’s Irish schedule also includes Mona McSharry in 100m Breaststroke and a first ever Irish appearance in the Mixed 4x200m Freestyle Relay. The team consists of Max McCusker, Brendan Hyland, Naomi Trait, and Victoria Catterson.

This event is not included in the Olympic or World Championships schedule, but should whet the appetite for what's to come from Ireland in Wednesday's Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay - an event in which Ireland finished 16th at the 2019 World Championships.

The heats begin at 9am Irish time tomorrow, with the finals starting at 5pm.