Longford’s Darragh Greene wins the 100m Breaststroke final at the National Team Trials
Gerry Quinn finishes fourth in the 200m Freestyle final
Darragh Greene breaking from the blocks in the 100m Breaststroke final on Day 2 of the Swim Ireland National Team Trials at the National Aquatic Centre on Wednesday Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Swim Ireland’s Irish National Team Trials continue at the NAC in Dublin this week and 25-year-old Darragh Greene, already under the Olympic Qualifying time and heading for the Tokyo Games in July, won the 100m Breaststroke Final on Wednesday evening in a time of 1:00.08.
The outstanding Longford swimmer, who broke his own Irish senior record (59.76) in the heats on Tuesday, held off Eoin Corby (National Centre Limerick) in 1:00.21. 19-year-old Corby swam a best time of 1:00.15 in the semi-final and will need to find .23 between now and his next Olympic qualification opportunity.
Jack McMillan (Bangor) won the 200m Freestyle final, clocking 1:47.67, with Longford’s other swimming star Gerry Quinn finishing in fourth place in a time of 1:49.41, following his faster 1:48.87 swim in the semi-final.
Ireland currently has four swimmers under the Olympic Consideration Time; Darragh Greene (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke), Shane Ryan (100m Backstroke), Daniel Wiffen (800m Freestyle) and Mona McSharry (100m Breaststroke).
