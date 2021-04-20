Longford’s Darragh Greene blasts a new Irish senior record in the 100m Breaststroke

An incredible first morning at the Swim Ireland Irish National Team Trials at the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus saw four swimmers go under the FINA A Olympic Consideration Times (OCT) for the Tokyo Games in July.

Darragh Greene, Daniel Wiffen, Mona McSharry and Shane Ryan all swam under the times in their respective events with Irish Senior Records set by Wiffen, McSharry and Greene.

Longford swimming star Greene (National Centre Dublin), already under consideration time for Tokyo (59.93) in the 100m Breaststroke after a 59.82 at the World Championships in 2019, dominated the race from start to finish, blasting a new Irish Senior Record of 59.76 in this morning’s heats to consolidate his position as Ireland’s top male Breaststroker.