eComm Merchant Solutions Take Up Grade 1 Status at Punchestown Races

Punchestown Racecourse have welcomed eCOMM Merchant Solutions as the most recent high profile addition to the sponsorship portfolio ahead of the 2021 Punchestown Festival.

The award winning tech company will take over the first Grade 1 of the season finale, the eCOMM Merchant Solutions Champion Novice Hurdle, on Tuesday 27th April.

This two mile contest boasts a prize fund of €100,000 and an enviable role of honour including household names such as Hurricane Fly, Faugheen and the great Moscow Flyer. Champion trainer Willie Mullins will bid for a fourth consecutive and eighth overall win of the race as this year’s Punchestown Festival gets underway in just three weeks’ time.

With offices in Navan and London, eCOMM Merchant Solutions is a pioneer in providing innovative payment technology solutions and works with customers right across Europe.

Noel Moran, Founder and CEO of eCOMM Merchant Solutions, said: “We are delighted to support the Punchestown Festival as one of the flagship events in the Irish sporting calendar. It is truly a golden age in Irish racing and Punchestown will be a fitting home-coming and grand finale for the champions of the season.”

Punchestown CEO Conor O’Neill welcomed eCOMM: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome eCOMM Merchant Solutions to the sponsorship ranks at Punchestown. This is a dynamic, fast-growing company, and we are very excited that they have decided to align their brand with one of the feature Grade 1 contests at the 2021 Punchestown Festival. eCOMM Merchant Solutions founders Valerie and Noel Moran have been fantastic supporters of Irish racing and this further emphasises their continued support and commitment.”

The 2021 Punchestown Festival gets underway on Tuesday 27th April and runs until Saturday 1st May. The event will be televised on RTÉ and Racing TV with full interactive coverage available on the Punchestown social media channels.