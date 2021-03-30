What latest government announcement on Covid-19 restrictions means for sport

THE Government has announced the latest on the easing of Covid-19 restrictions this Tuesday evening.

Also read: Taoiseach Micheál Martin: 'Steadily, and safely, let’s get through the final stretch of this terrible journey'

In relation to sport and outdoor pursuits the following has been revealed:

From April 19:



GAA: Training for and playing of National Governing Body sanctioned and organised adult intercounty National Gaelic Games Leagues not including under 20 or minor competitions

Elite sport: High performing athletes, as approved by Sport Ireland, can resume

Expansion of elite sports to include: Training for and playing of National Governing Body sanctioned and organised adult intercounty National Gaelic Games Leagues, not including under 20 or minor competitions. Certain high performing athletes as approved by Sport Ireland, in a range of sports

From April 26: (subject to prevailing public health situation)



Outdoor Sport: Outdoor sports facilities can reopen (for example: pitches, golf courses and tennis courts, other facilities as appropriate)

Underage sport: Underage non-contact outdoor training and dancing in pods of 15 or fewer can restart



