WATCH | The highlights as super sub Conor Davis strikes twice to earn Longford Town share of spoils

Enjoy the highlights as super sub Conor Davis struck twice late in the second half to earn Longford Town a share of spoils against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

The crucial result means Daire Doyle's Longford Town are unbeaten after two rounds in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division. Last Saturday they opened their campaign with a win over Derry at Bishopsgate.

