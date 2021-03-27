WATCH | The highlights as super sub Conor Davis strikes twice to earn Longford Town share of spoils
Conor Davis of Longford Town, who scored twice in the second half, is congratulated by Longford Town manager Daire Doyle and team mates Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Enjoy the highlights as super sub Conor Davis struck twice late in the second half to earn Longford Town a share of spoils against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.
The crucial result means Daire Doyle's Longford Town are unbeaten after two rounds in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division. Last Saturday they opened their campaign with a win over Derry at Bishopsgate.
Bohs 2-2 Longford Town - A terrific fightback from the midlanders at Dalymount #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/V4qhp0ptPV— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 27, 2021
