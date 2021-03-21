Four players ruled out of Stephen Kenny's Ireland senior soccer squad

Burnley defender Kevin Long, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, Swansea City midfielder Conor Hourihane and Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda have all been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg.

Coming in are Blackburn defender Darragh Lenihan and West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry, who has been promoted from the U-21 squad, his first senior international call-up.

The Ireland squad reported for duty in Manchester, today with the squad scheduled to train tomorrow morning before flying to Belgrade, Serbia ahead of Wednesday's qualifier.

Republic of Ireland squad - Serbia, Luxembourg & Qatar

Goalkeepers: Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Coventry (West Ham United).

Wingers: Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Shane Long (AFC Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

FIXTURES

March 24 | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Serbia v Republic of Ireland, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, KO 19:45

March 27 | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, KO 19:45

March 30 | International Friendly: Qatar v Republic of Ireland, Nagyerdei Stadion, Debrecen, Hungary, KO 19:45