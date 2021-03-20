Longford RFC hope to have state of the art 3G pitch ready for start of new season

New 3G Pitch: Like all non-essential construction sites work on Longford RFC's new state of the art 3G pitch has been suspended since the start of the year.



However, be assured that all systems are ready to go to take advantage of the improving weather to have the pitch ready to go for the start of new season, when hopefully we will be back to playing rugby.

Congratulations

Big congratulations to our Director of Rugby Niall Moran and his wife Edel on the birth of their baby daughter Joy.

Skills Challenges

Log on to our Club Community Rugby Officer Dylan Quinn’s Twitter page for weekly skills challenges from Dylan and other Leinster CCROs.



The Longford/Mini Youth Section have also launched an initiative where club coaches will be posting weekly skills challenge videos. Log onto Facebook to view these.



It is tough for everyone not being able to train but now is the time to work on your skills especially something you have always wanted to work on as hopefully come September rugby will be back in full swing. Why not contact your coach and ask him to help you plan a training strategy which you can do from your own home?

Training

All collective training is currently suspended in line with Government and IRFU guidelines.



At the moment, there is no date for a resumption of activities but needless to say we will be ready and willing as soon as we are allowed to do so.



It is possible that a Rugby 7s programme will take place during the Summer to allow players to get back playing rugby. Rugby 7’s on faster harder pitches is normally a great spectacle.



We would urge all our players and members to keep active during this time.

Website

Great news, www.longfordrugby.com is back up and running with an updated club crest, which goes back to the future and an updated header and footer.



Check out our website for all things Longford rugby and more.



If you want to contribute articles or pictures, they are welcome, please email lrfconnects@gmail.com