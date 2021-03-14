Longford ladies football webinars and coaching courses

Fundamentals Coaching Course: The Longford LGFA development group are organising a Blended FUNdamentals Coaching Course for all LGFA team managers and coaches in the county. This is the first coaching course on the coaching ladder.



FUNdamentals is a foundation level course designed as an introduction to good coaching, no matter what age group you are starting to coach with. It is a fun, dynamic and informative course designed by coaches for coaches.



Coaches will gain some insights into the theoretical underpinnings of successful coaching as well as having the opportunity to coach and learn in a safe environment. Places on this course are limited. For more information and to register your interest please contact Sandra Hogan, Longford LGFA County Secretary by emailing: secretary.longford@lgfa.ie

Lidl Club Fundraising Initiative

A reminder to all Longford LGFA clubs that the Lidl club fundraising initiative where your local LGFA club can raise up to €20,000 continues until April 11 next. You can help your local LGFA club to “Level the Playing Field”.



Every time you spend €30 or more, and scan your Lidl Plus card at the till, you’ll receive a stamp on your digital stamp card. If you spend €60, you'll get two stamps, €90 = 3 stamps, and so on. Once you have collected 6 stamps, you can submit your completed stamp card which will be added to your chosen club’s total. The more stamp cards submitted for your club, the more rewards they will receive. Rewards begin at a set of new jerseys for clubs that collect at least 50 stamp cards and go right up to €5,000 in cash funding for 500 or more completed cards. In addition, the club in each province that collects the most stamp cards will win the €20,000 top prize. For more information log into www.lidl.ie/serious-support

LGFA Webinars

Upcoming important webinars. If a topic applies to your role within the LGFA you are encouraged to book a place on that webinar.



Topic: “Creating a Culture of Continuous Improvement on Wednesday, March 10.

Topic: “Gaelic 4Mothers & Others” webinar on Tuesday, March 16.

Topic: “CODA Rules for Club Officers” on Monday, March 22.

To book a place on any of the above webinars and for more information go to www.ladiesgaelic.ie

Coach the Keeper

A coach the “Keeper” webinar series led by Leinster LGFA and open to all coaches and players will take place over the coming weeks. This course will be a very informative and interesting webinar with interviews and tips from some of the country’s leading LGFA goalkeepers. The webinars take place on the following dates.

Topic: “The Goalkeeper Chat” with Monica McGuirk (Meath) and Martina O’Brien (Cork) on March 22.

Topic: “Coaching the Keeper”- The player’s perspective on April 12 at 7:30pm.

Topic: “Coaching the Keeper”- The coaches’ perspective on April 19 at 7:30pm.

If interested please register at www.ladiesgaelic.ie

LGFA Annual Congress

Took place last weekend for the first time via online webinar. The new President for the next term Michael Naughton took over from outgoing President Marie Hickey.



All in Longford LGFA wish Michael good luck in this top position and well done to Marie who carried out her duties to a high standard during her term. Longford LGFA were represented on line at the congress by delegates Annita Bratten and Michelle Tully both Killoe and by player delegate Michelle Farrell Colmcille and Longford senior footballer.

Items of Interest

If any member of the Longford LGFA community would like to share a story or an event and have it mentioned in these notes please forward your information to pro.longford@lgfa.ie and I will be glad to include your information in this column.