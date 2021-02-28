High profile GAA role for Longford's Gerry Hagan
Killoe Emmet Óg club chairperson Gerry Hagan has been appointed to the GAA's powerful Central Hearings committee.
His appointment was approved by the GAA's An Coiste Bainistíochta/Ard Chomhairle on Saturday evening following an historic National Congress held via Zoom.
Cork native Larry McCarthy, a member of the Sligo football club in New York and who has served with New York GAA in a number of capacities, including secretary, chairman and Central Council delegate, officially took over the reins as GAA President from Dublin's John Horan.
Gerry Hagan, a Fine Gael county councillor, is an experienced GAA administrator but last December he suffered the disappointment of losing to James Clarke (Clonguish) in a head-to-head vote for the role of Longford GAA's Central Council representative. Hagan had completed two years of a possible five-year term.
Prior to his two years as Central Council representative, Hagan served in various roles on the Longford GAA Management Committee including PRO, Irish Language & Culture Officer and Leinster Council representative.
CCCC
Derek Kent, Taghmon Camross
Martin McHugh, CLG Cill Chartha
John Halbert, Watergrasshill Hurling Club
Mary Judge, Caherlistrane GAA Club
Séamus Kenny, Simonstown Gaels
Central Hearings
Brian Rennick, Dunderry GAA Club
Aoife Farrelly, Trim GAA Club
Micheál Óg McMahon, An Bhoth
Denis Holmes, Oola GAA Club
Tod O’ Mahony, Kiltimagh GAA
Gerry Hagan, Killoe Young Emmets
Seán Dunnion, Four Masters
Gerry Larkin, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry
Michael Wadding, Roanmore GAA
Central Appeals Committee
Matt Shaw, Clonkill GAA CLub
Julie Galbraith, Buncrana GAA Club
Neil Sheridan, Balla GAA Club
Willie O’ Connor, Terence O’ Rahilly’s Tralee
Tom Farrell, Tang GAA Club
Eddie Hughes, Raonaithe na Croise
Paul Foley, Patrickswell GAA Club
Gerry Kavanagh, Stradbally GAA, Laois
Enda Tiernan, Cloone GAA Club
