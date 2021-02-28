High profile GAA role for Longford's Gerry Hagan

Killoe Emmet Óg club chairperson Gerry Hagan has been appointed to the GAA's powerful Central Hearings committee.

His appointment was approved by the GAA's An Coiste Bainistíochta/Ard Chomhairle on Saturday evening following an historic National Congress held via Zoom.

Cork native Larry McCarthy, a member of the Sligo football club in New York and who has served with New York GAA in a number of capacities, including secretary, chairman and Central Council delegate, officially took over the reins as GAA President from Dublin's John Horan.

Gerry Hagan, a Fine Gael county councillor, is an experienced GAA administrator but last December he suffered the disappointment of losing to James Clarke (Clonguish) in a head-to-head vote for the role of Longford GAA's Central Council representative. Hagan had completed two years of a possible five-year term.

Prior to his two years as Central Council representative, Hagan served in various roles on the Longford GAA Management Committee including PRO, Irish Language & Culture Officer and Leinster Council representative.

CCCC

Derek Kent, Taghmon Camross

Martin McHugh, CLG Cill Chartha

John Halbert, Watergrasshill Hurling Club

Mary Judge, Caherlistrane GAA Club

Séamus Kenny, Simonstown Gaels



Central Hearings

Brian Rennick, Dunderry GAA Club

Aoife Farrelly, Trim GAA Club

Micheál Óg McMahon, An Bhoth

Denis Holmes, Oola GAA Club

Tod O’ Mahony, Kiltimagh GAA

Gerry Hagan, Killoe Young Emmets

Seán Dunnion, Four Masters

Gerry Larkin, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry

Michael Wadding, Roanmore GAA



Central Appeals Committee

Matt Shaw, Clonkill GAA CLub

Julie Galbraith, Buncrana GAA Club

Neil Sheridan, Balla GAA Club

Willie O’ Connor, Terence O’ Rahilly’s Tralee

Tom Farrell, Tang GAA Club

Eddie Hughes, Raonaithe na Croise

Paul Foley, Patrickswell GAA Club

Gerry Kavanagh, Stradbally GAA, Laois

Enda Tiernan, Cloone GAA Club