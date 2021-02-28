High profile GAA role for Longford's Gerry Hagan

Alan Walsh

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

Email:

alan.walsh@longfordleader.ie

High profile GAA role for Longford's Gerry Hagan

Killoe Emmet Óg club chairperson Gerry Hagan has been appointed to the GAA's powerful Central Hearings committee.

His appointment was approved by the GAA's An Coiste Bainistíochta/Ard Chomhairle on Saturday evening following an historic National Congress held via Zoom.  

Cork native Larry McCarthy, a member of the Sligo football club in New York and who has served with New York GAA in a number of capacities, including secretary, chairman and Central Council delegate, officially took over the reins as GAA President from Dublin's John Horan.

Gerry Hagan, a Fine Gael county councillor, is an experienced GAA administrator but last December he suffered the disappointment of losing to James Clarke (Clonguish) in a head-to-head vote for the role of Longford GAA's Central Council representative. Hagan had completed two years of a possible five-year term. 

Prior to his two years as Central Council representative, Hagan served in various roles on the Longford GAA Management Committee including PRO, Irish Language & Culture Officer and Leinster Council representative.

CCCC    
Derek Kent, Taghmon Camross  
Martin McHugh, CLG Cill Chartha  
John Halbert, Watergrasshill Hurling Club  
Mary Judge, Caherlistrane GAA Club  
Séamus Kenny, Simonstown Gaels   

Central Hearings  
Brian Rennick, Dunderry GAA Club   
Aoife Farrelly, Trim GAA Club   
Micheál Óg McMahon, An Bhoth   
Denis Holmes, Oola GAA Club  
Tod O’ Mahony, Kiltimagh GAA   
Gerry Hagan, Killoe Young Emmets  
Seán Dunnion, Four Masters  
Gerry Larkin, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry  
Michael Wadding, Roanmore GAA  

Central Appeals Committee  
Matt Shaw, Clonkill GAA CLub  
Julie Galbraith, Buncrana GAA Club  
Neil Sheridan, Balla GAA Club    
Willie O’ Connor, Terence O’ Rahilly’s Tralee   
Tom Farrell, Tang GAA Club  
Eddie Hughes, Raonaithe na Croise   
Paul Foley, Patrickswell GAA Club   
Gerry Kavanagh, Stradbally GAA, Laois  
Enda Tiernan, Cloone GAA Club  