Rathcline GAA club AGM hears that young people’s mental health hugely important

Rathcline GAA held a very well attended AGM over Zoom on Sunday night last. Chairperson Micheal O’Sullivan acknowledged tremendous energy in the club, but said that the past year had brought a massive era of change to the local Lanesboro community.

Like many clubs throughout the country last March, Rathcline GAA members and players immediately got involved during the Covid-19 pandemic in the delivery of shopping to neighbours who were vulnerable or elderly and couldn’t go shopping themselves.



One of the big changes with the pandemic was the notion of supporters watching Rathcline club games on Longford GAA TV, as the games were beamed into their homes from the local clubgrounds in Clonbonny.



As well as the club games, many young players from Rathcline GAA made large contributions to the Longford County senior team and panel, the u-20s and the Minor panel.



In thanking the community for their support of the players, and in thanking the players for their support of the community, Mr O'Sullivan said: “The mental health of young players and members is seen as extremely important at this time.



“Our club has received huge support from the community to bring large changes to the club grounds at Clonbonny including community walkways and further work to bring our second pitch up to a decent standard. Combined with all of this, the club’s investment in a new gym and new gym equipment for players and members is something for them to look forward to after this lockdown.”



The chairperson acknowledged that 2020 was a massive year of change for the local community with the closing of Lough Ree Power and Bord na Mona.



“I wish to acknowledge the huge contribution both companies have made to our local area over decades, and particularly to our members and their families” he stated.



Already we can see the fruits of new initiatives from the Just Transition fund in new walkways and new places to explore around our bog areas.



“All of these initiatives and changes are being carefully managed to support our young people, young GAA players and the local community in all aspects of their health,”he continued.



The chairperson thanked Rathcline GAA club sponsors - Bord na Móna, Bernard Keane in SuperValu, Casserly’s Spar, Johnston Pharmacy, and to the Clancy Family in Lough Ree Distillery.



“We are continually trying to increase our membership, and last year the club increased paid-up membership by 100%”, he stated.



Mr O'Sullivan sympathised with families who have lost loved ones since the last AGM, with particular mention of the passing of the principal of Lanesboro Community College – Ms Bernice Martin. Rathcline GAA club extended deepest sympathies to her family, to the staff of Lanesboro Community College and to all those who lost family members during the year before holding a minute's silence in respect.

The Rathcline GAA Annual Draw is ongoing at the moment.



The draw will take place on Easter Sunday April 4, with prizes of over €5,500. Tickets are available from all club members or online.

Rathcline GAA Executive Committee for 2021

Chairman: Micheal O’Sullivan; Vice Chairman: Pat Connerton; Secretary: Jimmy Flood; Treasurer: Marie Farrell; Assistant Secretary: Neil O'Connor; Assistant Treasurers: Stephen Rooney, Albert Cooney; Registrars: Peter Skelly, Clare Carberry, Brendan Rhatigan & Gerald Farrell; Players Registrar: James Hanley & David Rooney; Irish Officer:Shannon Gaels Minor Club; Children’s Officer: Mark Glancy,

Shannon Gaels Minor Club; Coaching Officer: Seadna Ryan, Kevin Hanley & Kevin Connaughton; Development Officer: Liam Connerton, Ryan Fallon, Seadna Ryan & Sean Kenny; Field Committee Lead: Johnny Hanley, Seadna Ryan; County Board Delegates: Louis Skelly, Micheal O’Sullivan, Seamus Flynn Vinnie Farrell; Minor Board Liaison: Sean McDermott; Ladies Board Liaison: Colette Wyse