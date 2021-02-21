Longford ladies county players busy training on individual basis

As we continue in Level 5 lockdown all panel members on the various Longford county panels are busy going through their individual workouts.

It was hoped that county players could get back onto the playing field to participate in group training soon but with word coming from the most recent Gaelic Games Covid Advisory Group meeting that no on field activity will be permitted, training or games, until Easter at the earliest, this means that all girls on the county panel must continue with their home individual training programmes for now.

Hopefully after Easter we can all look forward to an easing of current restrictions and hopefully a welcome return to on field football activities. In the meantime, it is important that we all continue to follow all Covid-19 guidelines and Stay Safe.



U-14 County Panel

Please note the closing date for expression of interest for to join the U-14 county panel is this Friday, February 19.

The U-14 county management are asking all Longford LGFA clubs to inform their U-14 players that they are looking for girls who are interested in joining the 2021 county panel and that are at a sufficient level to put their names forward and for the club secretary or parent of the girl to contact either Christy at 086 839 9057 or Charlene at 086 165 0780 with the player’s name, DOB, club and parents contact phone number.

Due to coronavirus restrictions the new management team are unable to hold trials at this present time. Following this contact, the management will discuss individual training with each girl and parent. Please bear in mind a good fitness level will be an important factor in being selected.

If any parents are interested in helping out the U-14 management as Female Liaison Officer, Covid Supervisor, or can offer medical cover for training sessions and games please contact Christy Hopkins or Charlene Oates on the above numbers.



LGFA Webinars

Upcoming important webinars which are taking place online during February 2021. If a topic applies to your role within the LGFA you are encouraged to book a place on that webinar. Below is a list of upcoming online topics.

l Topic: Club Secretary Training webinar on February 17.

l Topic: Club Treasurer Training webinar on February 22.

l Topic: Club PRO webinar on February 24.

l Topic Linesperson Training webinar on March 1.

l Topic: Essentials of GDPR webinar on March 2.

l Topic: Running an effective meeting webinar on March 3.

l Topic: Gaelic 4Mothers & Others webinar on March 16.

To book a place on any of the webinars and for more information go to www.ladiesgaelic/

upcomingwebinars.ie Booking is essential.

Injury Fund

As we remain in Level 5 lockdown, all official training sessions are suspended, therefore the Injury Fund is also suspended. Should an individual sustain an injury and incur medical costs while taking part in an on-line training session or an individual training program from December 31 last the individual will be personally responsible for all such costs.

For more information or queries in relation to the injury fund please contact the secretary of Longford LGFA at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie

Items of Interest

CONTACT: If any member of the Longford LGFA community would like to share a story or an event and have it mentioned in these notes please forward your information to pro.longford@lgfa.ie and I will be glad to include your information in this column.