Work completed on joining buggy paths on front nine at County Longford Golf Club

Course Work: The course staff have continued to work on the buggy paths on the front nine and the staff have now joined up all paths allowing our members who depend on buggies to play the full 9 holes.



Thanks to the 55 Club for their contribution towards this project.



Well done to all involved and hopefully it will not be long until our members can avail of this facility.



The trees that were felled out on the course have now been cut up, logged and stored in the basement for use in our bar stove when we get up and running again.



Thanks to all the members who helped with this project.

Membership 2021

The annual subscription bills have been sent out to all members.



Many thanks to the members who have already done credit transfers, cash and card payments and who have contacted the club to go on direct debit.



The office is not manned at the moment but calls to the club are being diverted to a mobile phone with a voicemail so if members wish to make contact for card payments etc please call the club 0433346310 and leave a message and your call will be returned."



A reminder that the club continues to pay bank loan, wages and course maintenance so your subscription would be appreciated to keep us in a positive position financially.



The weeks of closure will be well compensated for when we get open and resume playing again and hopefully this will be the final lockdown and in the future we can look back as members and be proud that we stayed together and saw it through as a strong resilient club should.