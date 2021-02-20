Longford Athletics Club update on proposed indoor facility bond scheme

Longford Athletics Club wish to express many thanks to all who have so far purchased a bond to help us finance the costs of developing our proposed indoor facility.

Also read: Longford Athletics Club launch Bond Scheme fundraiser as centre building deadline looms



They have already reached one-third of the target.

More information on www.longfordac.com. Bond enquiries and requests to purchase can be emailed to bonds.longfordac@gmail.com



Virtual Challenges

Our 6-week athletics challenges continue this week for juvenile members. Updates will be posted on the club Facebook page and the virtual challenge WhatsApp group.



The Virtual Ireland Run takes place, for all ages, during the week of St Patrick’s Day. Virtual distance options are 5k, 10k and half marathon for adults and a 3k for children. Register on www.myrunresults.com with the choice of purchasing a t-shirt and medal available also.



Membership

2021 membership is open and registration renewals have been emailed out to last year’s members. New members can register via the Athletics Ireland website. Fees are €25 for juveniles and €30 for seniors. For more information, please email pro.longfordac@gmail.com. It is hoped to resume club training immediately once the current restrictions are lifted.