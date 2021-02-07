Longford ladies football upcoming webinars and important registration information

Upcoming important webinars which are taking place online during February 2020. If a topic applies to your role within the LGFA you are encouraged to book a place on that webinar. Below is a list of upcoming online topics.



Topic: “Managing your Finances” webinar for the county Treasurer on February 9.

Topic: “Showcasing your County” webinar for the county PRO on February 18.

Topic: “Teamwork and Building Networks on February 24.

To book a place on any of the above webinars and for more information go to www.ladiesgaelic.ie

Items of Interest

If any member of the Longford LGFA community would like to share a story or an event and have it mentioned in these notes please forward your information to pro.longford@lgfa.ie and I will be glad to include your information in this column.



Referees Course

Longford Ladies County Board are inviting interested new referees to train and to officiate at non-competitive Go-Games. An online webinar will take place to train new Go-Game referees if enough young people are interested.

On completion of the course the new referee will be qualified to referee up to age under-12 non-competitive Go-Games. The course participants must be 15 years and over to complete this course. This course will be rolled out over one evening as a webinar and will last two hours’ maximum. Following completion of the course Longford county board will commit to organise a Go Games Blitz for the new referees when restrictions are lifted and it is safe to play these games. A minimum number of 12 participants are required for the course to be viable and only those registered on the specific link will gain access to the online course.

This is a great opportunity for young interested people who want to try out and see what it is like to be a referee and to officiate at non-competitive U-12 Go-Games.

If interested please contact Longford LFGA secretary Sandra Hogan at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie

Minor County Team

The new Longford LGFA minor manager Alan Mullen is at present putting a county minor panel together. Longford LGFA are asking all clubs to inform their minor players within the club that the new minor management are looking for players who would be interested and who are at a sufficient level to put their names forward for the 2021 minor lady’s county panel. Due to Covid-19 the new minor management are unable at this time to hold county trials. If there are girls interested please forward the girls name, club and parents phone number to Alan Mullen Longford Ladies Minor manager at 083-8029119. The minor management hopes to commence a fitness programme with all girls on the minor panel. Parents of girls on the panel will be contacted by the minor manager this week by text with more information.



GDPR Workshop

The LGFA will run a series of webinars on “Essential Guide to GDPR Workshop”. This webinar is aimed at officers at club, county and provincial levels. The workshop, which is normally two and a half hours in duration will now be delivered in one 90-minute webinar and will be delivered by the LGFA GDPR Consultant, Darragh Cunningham from GDPR for Sport. For more information on these General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) workshops login into www.ladiesgaelic.ie

Safeguarding 2 Workshop

Longford Sports Partnership will hold a Safeguarding 2 club children’s officer workshop on Thursday, February 25 and which will be provided over zoom. The cost of registering for this course is €15 per person. For more information, please email sports@longfordcoco.ie

New Leinster LGFA President

Congratulations to Trina Murray Westmeath who became the first female Leinster LGFA President from county Westmeath to hold this post. Trina is a member of the Moate ladies club in Westmeath and all in Longford LGFA wish her the very best in this top Leinster LGFA position.

LGFA Registration for 2021 - Foireann System

As Foireann is a new system, significant support materials have been prepared and are available. All club Chairpersons and club Registrars will have got email details from our County Registrar Mary Kiernan, on the new system. Included are documents describing how to complete all of the main tasks, with screenshots as appropriate. There are also a large number of videos available to view on www.ladiesgaelic.ie

All clubs registrars should contact Mary if any support is needed: registrar.longford@lgfa.ie