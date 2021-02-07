All work but no play at County Longford Golf Club

The work continues on the course even though we are not able to play it at present.



The course staff have been busy carrying out work on some of the trees which have been compromising the welfare of the course and the safety of our members.

A number of trees have been removed and trimmed which will solve the issues that they have presented.



The course staff have continued to work on the buggy paths on the front nine and it’s hoped by the end of February that the full front nine will be serviced by paths allowing our members who depend on buggies to play golf to play 9 holes.



Thanks to the 55 Club for their contribution towards this project.

Logging onto golfireland.ie

A number of members are having difficulty getting onto the site. Please note that you must ‘Sign In’ to the site before being able to log in.



New World Handicap System

Important that members begin to get familiar with the new WHS. You all have access to your account on golfireland.ie. Useful information is available on the site and it’s well worth having a look. A few useful points:



1. All members have a handicap index. 2. The Course Rating chart is used to find your Course Handicap. 3. Lastly, your Handicap Allowance is calculated. i.e for singles stroke/stableford its 95%.



Membership 2021

The annual subscription bills have been sent out to all members. Many thanks to the members who have already done credit transfers, cash and card payments and who have contacted the club to go on direct debit. The office is not manned at the moment but calls to the club are being diverted to a mobile phone with a voicemail so if members wish to make contact for card payments etc please call the club 043 33 46310 and leave a message and your call will be returned."



Covid-19

We continue to follow the protocols laid down and keep everyone safe. If we stay together on this one we can flatten the curve, keep the pressure off our hospitals and move closer to vaccination for all and a return to the fairways. This is our generations ‘war’ and it will come to an end but we are the ones who can determine the outcome.



Deepest Sympathy

The Men’s Club extends its sympathy to the O’Boyle family on the sad passing of JP O’Boyle ,a highly respected member of our club over many years. May he Rest In Peace.





