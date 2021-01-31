Longford ladies footballers busy planning and looking forward to a return to action

As we have just moved on from what can only be described as a very strange and different 2020 Longford LGFA would like to thank all players, mentors, clubs, families, officials, committee members and sponsors who helped Longford ladies football during the year past.



It was indeed a very different football year but despite all the challenges thankfully we got through a lot of football safely.



During the first few months of 2020 we were lucky to have supporters attend games, be able to attend courses, meetings and functions but suddenly that all changed from March onwards with the arrival of Covid-19.



For the remainder of 2020 we all became very familiar with social distancing, webinars, training only in small groups and playing some games with no spectators. A very strange time indeed. But fortunately in Longford we were very lucky to have been able run off successfully and safely very exciting senior, Intermediate, junior and U-16 championships. Due to time limits and the ever present Covid-19 unfortunately the U-12, U-14 and minor championships were forced to be cancelled. Hopefully these competitions can be played later this year.



Let's hope that 2021 brings an end to this pandemic we are living through as we all look forward so much to getting back to playing football and supporting our club and county teams in a safe and enjoyable manner.



2021 County Officers

The following officers were elected at the recent county AGM which took place via Zoom.



President: Liam Ford (St Helen’s); Chairperson: Dolores Kiernan (Killoe); Vice-Chairperson: Barry Cox (Killashee); Secretary: Sandra Hogan (Grattans); Assistant Secretary: Vacant; Treasurer: Aidan O’Brien (Longford Slashers); Assistant Treasurer: Breda Heaney (Ballymore); Registrar: Mary Kiernan (Ballymore); Development Officer: Pat Tiernan; PRO: Seamus McGuire (Carrickedmond); Children’s Officer: Brona Fox (Killoe); Culture & Language Officer: Dolores Flynn (Ballymore); Central Council Delegates: Anita Brattan & Michelle Tully; Leinster Delegates: Pat Tiernan & Eugene Noonan.



Outgoing chairman Declan Fox from the Rathcline club did not seek re-election for a second term as he vacated his post before Christmas due to other commitments. Longford LGFA would like to thank Declan for the time and commitment he gave to Longford Ladies football during a very difficult past year and wish him well for the future.



Longford LGFA would like to welcome Dolores Kiernan (Killoe) to the executive as the new Chairperson for the 2021 season. Dolores is no stranger to the Longford executive as she held many other positions on the board over the years. She is a great LGFA club and county supporter as well as a very experienced LGFA club and county officer and a very welcome addition at this time to the position of Chairperson of Longford Ladies County Board. Best of luck with your role Dolores for the year ahead.



Fixtures Committee

The following were ratified as the new fixtures committee for 2021. Gerry Shannon (Longford Slashers), Dolores Flynn (Ballymore) and Eugene Noonan (Carrickedmond). Hopefully our fixtures committee can soon get back to fixing games for all grades soon. We wish Gerry, Dolores and Eugene well in their posts.

LGFA Webinars

Upcoming important webinars which are taking place online during January and February 2020. If a topic applies to your role within the LGFA you are encouraged to book a place on that webinar. Below is a list of upcoming online topics.

Topic: ‘Effective Administration’ webinar for County Secretaries on February 2.

Topic: ‘Managing your Finances’ webinar for County Treasurers on February 9.

Topic: ‘Showcasing your County’ webinar for County PROs on February 18.

Topic: ‘Teamwork and Building Networks’ on February 24.

To book a place on any of the above webinars and for more information go to www.ladiesgaelic/ upcomingwebinars.ie

2021 County Managers

Longford LGFA are delighted to announce the following county team managers who were ratified by Longford Ladies executive recently.

Senior Ladies: Brian Noonan (Mostrim),

Minor Ladies: Alan Mullen (Rosemount, Westmeath).

U-16 Ladies: Pat Tiernan (Grattans) & Sharon Rabbitt (Mullinalaghta).

U-14: To be announced later.

Best of luck to all managers and their management teams as they prepare with their new panels for the new 2021 season.



Facebook Page

As we enter into a new year and hopefully commence playing football over the coming months when it is safe to do so everyone will be able to follow the interests of the various Longford county teams and some club activity on Longford Ladies Facebook page. Feel free to Like or leave a comment throughout the year on Facebook as we report on the various LGFA activities concerning our county.



Minor County Team

Longford LGFA are asking all clubs to inform their minor players within the club that the new Longford minor management are looking for players who would be interested and that are at a sufficient level to put their names forward for the 2021 minor ladies county panel. Due to Covid-19 the new minor management are unable at this time to hold county trials. If there are girls interested please forward the girls name, club and parents phone number to Alan Mullen Longford Ladies Minor manager at 083 8029119.

Items of Interest

If any member of the Longford LGFA community would like to share a story or an event and have it mentioned in these notes please forward your information to pro.longford@lgfa.ie and I will be glad to include your information in this column.



Development Officer

Longford LGFA are pleased to announce the appointment of Pat Tiernan, Grattans ladies club to the position of County Development Officer for the 2021 season. Pat was ratified to this post at a recent executive meeting of Longford Ladies Board. In this role Pat hopes to increase player participation in the county and club, recruit new coaches and referees, organise underage blitzes and if needed work with clubs on initiatives to increase club membership. Best of luck with this role Pat.



Referees Course

Longford Ladies County Board are inviting interested new referees to train and to officiate at non-competitive Go-Games. An online webinar will take place to train new Go-Game referees if enough young people are interested.

On completion of the course the new referee will be qualified to referee up to age under-12 non-competitive Go-Games. The course participants must be 15 years and over to complete this course. This course will be rolled out over one evening as a webinar and will last two hours’ maximum. Following completion of the course Longford county board will commit to organise a Go Games Blitz for the new referees when restrictions are lifted and it is safe to play these games. A minimum number of 12 participants are required for the course to be viable and only those registered on the specific link will gain access to the online course.

This is a great opportunity for young interested people who want to try out and see what it is like to be a referee and to officiate at non-competitive U-12 Go-Games. If interested please contact Longford LFGA secretary Sandra Hogan at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie