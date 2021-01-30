Co Longford Golf Club members look forward to golf resuming in the near future

A Message to the Members: Dear Member, ​I hope you are keeping safe and well in these unprecedented times. As with all social activities golf has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As you will appreciate we are facing difficult and uncertain times not knowing when we will get back to playing the game we all love.



As a management committee we are continuing to manage the affairs of the club on your behalf. As indicated in previous correspondence we are in discussions with our bank in relation to our outstanding loan. We would hope to have clarity on this over the next few months.



Work on the course continues under the direction of Course Manager Sean Considine. Currently work is being carried out on buggy paths on the front nine with the full routing close to completion . Some trees suffering from ‘Ash DieBack’ have been removed.



The finance committee under the direction Michael Divney has been working to manage our finances and we have availed of all the support made available under COVID 19 and we have applied for additional support that is available to golf clubs.



The Men’s and Ladies Clubs are currently making plans for the resumption of golf but as you will appreciate this is a difficult task under current circumstances.



At the end of last year, the Management Committee made a decision to postpone the holding of an AGM, and that current officers of the club would remain in their post for 2021. This decision was made within the rules of our constitution.



Our golf club has brought many years of enjoyment and pleasure to members over the years. It plays an important part in our social life and is a great outlet for enjoyment. During this difficult time, we are seeking your continuous support and in particular in relation to your continued membership.



Members subs are now due and we would appeal to you, if you are in a position to renew and pay your membership it would be much appreciated. Wages and maintenance costs continue to be paid on a weekly basis and the affairs of the club have to be managed through these difficult times.



Can we take this opportunity to thank you for your support and we all look forward to golf resuming in the near future.



- The Management Committee

Membership 2021

The annual subscription bills have been sent out to all members. Many thanks to the members who have already done credit transfers, cash and card payments and who have contacted the club to go on direct debit. The office is not manned at the moment but calls to the club are being diverted to a mobile phone with a voicemail so if members wish to make contact for card payments etc please call the club 0433346310 and leave a message and your call will be returned."

Deepest Sympathy

The club lost one of its long standing members in John Gilchrist last week. Our sympathy is extended to John's wife Lily and family. May John Rest In Peace.



Club 55

The second A.G.M. of Club 55 was held on January 2, 1990. J.P. O’Boyle, Jim Butler, Brian Grant, Mick Diviney, John Donlon, Sonny Canning, Christy Gaffney, Frankie Smyth, Pat Hanley, Dick Culhane, and Larry White were the members to attend that meeting. They all expressed appreciation to J.P. O’Boyle for his efficiency and dedication in the organisation of Club 55 golf activity.



It was with great sadness that current members were to learn last week, that J.P. died on Saturday, January 16, 2021. J.P. had “clocked-up’ 95 years of life activity with the distinction of being the last surviving member of that 1990 group. Some of J.P.’s golf achievements were in the winning of Golf Club golfer of year in 1970, winning Jim Butler’s Captain’s prize in 1977, winning the Hanley Match play in 1978 and winning the Midland Bar Cup competition in 1987. Winning these competitions was some of J.P. golf achievements that demonstrated the use of his special golf skill! However, it was his intuition to the setting-up of the Club 55 golf activity, which started in 1989 that will live in members’ memory and be cherished by all who qualify ‘by degrees’ for involvement!



The death of John Gilchrist on Tuesday last was another blow to the group member’s sensitivity, as his death was a major surprise to members who didn’t know that John was experiencing a health problem. John played his last golf with the group on December 29, 2016, but like all old age members thinking “that seems to be like yesterday”! J.P. and John’s camaraderie as comrades in Club 55 will never be forgotten!



We extend our sincere sympathy to both families as they cope with family death experience.