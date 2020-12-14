Longford sports clubs and organisations urged to apply for funding

Longford sports clubs and organisations are being urged to apply for funding under the new round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

The closing date for submitting applications is February 12, 2021, while the deadline for clubs registering on the Department’s online application system is February 1.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD stated: “I am delighted that this €40 million funding is being made available. The Sports Capital and Equipment Programme plays a key role in providing the required sport and recreation facilities to enable as many people participate in sport as possible. I would urge all organisations with a suitable project to consider making an application.”

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, urged applicants not to leave the application process to the last minute.

“Since my appointment I have been struck by the huge level of interest in the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme across all of the different sporting disciplines. Around 50 different sports benefitted from funding under the last round of the Programme and I am confident that we will again see a wide variety of sports clubs applying from right across the country.

“While applicants have until February 12 to submit their applications, I would urge people not to leave it until the last minute. The upcoming holiday period provides a good opportunity for clubs to get registered on www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie, familiarise themselves with the guide and undertake any other preparatory work in advance of formally submitting their application."

A guide to making an application is available at https://www.gov.ie/en/service/ d13385-sports-capital- programme/#how-to-make-an- application

A list of Frequently Asked Questions on the application process is available at: https://www.gov.ie/en/ publication/5b878-sports- capital-programme-2020-faq- guide/