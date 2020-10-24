Two Leitrim GAA players test positive for Covid-19

Leitrim GAA has confirmed that two of its players have tested positive for Covid-19.

However in a statement on its website the organisation stated that there are no close contact issues arising from these positive cases for the remainder of the panel.

The statement reads:

"As our players and backroom team continue to prepare for Sunday’s Allianz Football League encounter with Tipperary in Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Leitrim GAA wishes to acknowledge and thank the excellent and professional service provided by Advanced Medical Services at our Centre of Excellence on Wednesday night in the completion of the Rapid Testing Programme for our entire football squad of players and backroom personnel.

"Unfortunately, as a result of this testing, two additional players have tested positive and have now also also been ruled out of Sunday’s game. There are no close contact issues arising from these positive cases for the remainder of the panel that is available for Sunday.

"This brings to four the number of players that are unavailable this weekend due to Covid issues. A number of other players, who had been ruled out of last weekend’s match with Down due to close contact issues, have since been cleared to return to the panel for Sunday.

"We acknowledge the strenuous efforts of our medical staff and all associated with the panel in ensuring that this is the case by following all the correct procedures as laid down in line with GAA and HSE protocols.

"We look forward to Sunday’s encounter as we welcome Tipperary to Avantcard Pairc Seán Mac Diarmada."