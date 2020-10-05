BREAKING: GAA games at all levels cancelled until further notice - Longford SFC semi-finals and IFC final OFF

The GAA’s Management Committee has today endorsed a decision to suspend all GAA Club games ​at all levels with immediate effect ​and until further notice.

It is a big setback to Longford GAA and it means that the semi-finals and final of the Longford senior football championship and the intermediate football championship final all scheduled for this week won't go ahead

Both Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship semi-finals were due to be floodlit affairs and they were fixed for tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 6 at 8pm. It is the second time they have had to be postponed as last Sunday week it was Covid-19 concerns that led to their cancellation.

Champions Killoe Emmet Óg were due to face Mostrim in Allen Park, Newtownforbes and Monaduff Park, Drumlish was to be the venue for the second penultimate round tie involving Longford Slashers and Mullinalaghta St Columba’s.

The final was pencilled in for the following Sunday, October 11 at 2.15pm and this showdown was due to be broadcast live on TG4 - a missed opportunity to showcase the biggest club game of the year in the county.

Meanwhile, the Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Final between Ardagh Moydow and St Brigid's Killashee, rescheduled for Saturday, October 10 has also been postponed. It is the second occasion for this final to be cancelled as 14 days earlier it was also due to be played but it was cancelled owing to Covid-19 concerns.

The GAA statement read:

"The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days. ​In particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic.

"This directive applies to all ages and all grades across the island.

"Club Social Centres/bars are also to close.

​"Training will continue to be permitted as per the guidelines outlined for the relevant levels in the Government's National Framework for Living with Covid-19 and relevant guidelines in the Six Counties.

"The GAA will continue to monitor the situation in the ​coming days and weeks, regarding changes in government guidelines, before liaising with our units accordingly.

"The Association would also like to acknowledge all of those units who have worked diligently in complying with the public health advice around the staging of our games and training sessions since activity resumed.

"More than ever, we ask that you continue with this approach where training sessions for your players is continuing."