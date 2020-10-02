Against the clock! Rescheduled Longford SFC semi-finals to be played under floodlights with final fixed for five days later

The Longford GAA senior football championship semi-finals and intermediate final scheduled to take place last weekend were postponed over Covid-19 concerns.



Both Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship semi-finals will be floodlit affairs and they have been refixed for next Tuesday night, October 6 at 8pm.



Champions Killoe Emmet Óg face Mostrim in Allen Park, Newtownforbes with Fergal Kelly in charge of the whistle and Monaduff Park, Drumlish is the venue for the second penultimate round tie involving Longford Slashers and Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, with Patrick Maguire as the man in the middle.



Both games will be streamed live on An Longfort TV and both will be played to a finish, with extra-time and penalties if necessary.



The final is pencilled in for the following Sunday, October 11 at 2.15pm and this showdown will be broadcast live on TG4.



Meanwhile, the Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Final between Ardagh Moydow and St Brigid's Killashee has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 10 at 5pm in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.



The Longford Senior Hurling Championship Final between Longford Slashers and Wolfe Tones is on this Sunday, October 4 at 4pm in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park and winners will be decided on the day. The game is being streamed live on An Longfort TV.



This final had previously been fixed for a midweek date but following strong opposition from Wolfe Tones it was rescheduled by the Longford CCC.



Both Junior Football Championship quarter-finals - St Brigid’s Killashee v Clonguish and Longford Slashers v Killoe Emmet Óg that were fixed for this evening, Wednesday, September 30 are postponed and they are refixed for Wednesday, October 7.



Killoe Emmet Óg Chairperson Gerry Hagan confirmed last Friday evening that two players from defending senior football champions Killoe Emmet Óg tested positive for coronavirus.



He said, "I can confirm two players from our club tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours.



"We, as a club, are taking all the necessary precautions and are cooperating fully with the GAA and public health authorities."



Longford GAA also released a statement in relation to the Covid concerns and decision to postpone the weekend’s big fixtures.



“You may be aware that two positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in our county over the past couple of days.



“These two positives are active members of a GAA club, however the source is not GAA related. Public Health Authorities are liaising with the club and players in question and the work involved in contact tracing has commenced.



“Having spoken with the Public Health Authorities and the club in question over the course of this evening, Longford GAA have, given the advice received together with our concerns over the health of all of our members, made the decision to postpone the games.”

The statement added: “The refixtures will be based on developments over the coming days together with any further advice received from the Public Health Authorities.



“We wish a speedy recovery to the players in question and best wishes to those others awaiting test results.

“Finally, we request that each of our members complies with all Covid-19 regulations and help keep this pandemic at bay.”



The recent high profile DRA hearing, coupled with the Covid-19 concerns and delayed completion of the senior championship have certainly combined to disrupt the plans of Longford boss Padraic Davis.

Longford are scheduled to recommence their NFL campaign on Saturday, October 17 away to Derry, and this will be just six days after the county final.



On October 25, Longford welcomes Cork to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park for their final league fixture.