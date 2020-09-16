Longford’s Darragh Greene swimming for Ireland

Swim Ireland have announced 38 swimmers, including Longford’s Darragh Greene, who will form three cohorts of National Squads for the 2020-2021 season. The new season will see a change to the structure of Swim Ireland's National Squad programme as the Performance team plan for the commencement of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games cycle whilst keeping a firm eye on the successful completion of the 2020 (+1) Tokyo Olympic cycle.

The Performance team will operate through a three-tiered system encompassing a Performance (PE) cohort for Olympic Games 2021 identified athletes, a Performance Transition (PT) cohort focussed on both the 2021 and 2024 Olympic Games and a Performance Pathway (PP) group with a 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games focus. The tiering of the Programme into three distinct levels will be continued each season across the 2020-2024 cycle into the Paris Olympic Games, with the Programme aiming to support athletes as they endeavour to reach their full potential at senior international level.

The Performance element of the National Squad is spearheaded by 2019 LEN European medallist Shane Ryan, with Ireland’s two strongest performers at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Brendan Hyland and Darragh Greene also amongst those selected. This group has a strong relay focus as Ireland look to cement one or more relay berths for 2021, with the nation not having achieved the qualification of an Olympic relay since 1972. National Performance Director Jon Rudd and National Senior Team Head Coach Ben Higson will have primary oversight of this group of athletes as Ireland prepare for their Olympic Trials in Dublin from 20th – 24th April next year.