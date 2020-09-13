Longford athletics star Nelvin Appiah wins National Gold in the 110m Hurdles
National Junior Athletics Championships at Morton Stadium, Santry
Nelvin Appiah, winner of the 110m Men's Hurdles at the National Junior Championships at Morton Stadium, Santry on Sunday
Longford Athletics Club star Nelvin Appiah ran a smashing 14.55 seconds to win the 110m Junior Men's Hurdles at the National Championships, cutting through the strong headwind in a very talented field of U20 multi-eventers at Morton Stadium, Santry on Sunday.
The multi talented athlete took the lead straight from the blocks and sprinted for Gold. Congratulations to the National Junior Men's Sprint Hurdles Champion Nelvin Appiah.
