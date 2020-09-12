Longford people urged to get involved in 'virtual' Terry McCormack Memorial Cycle
Walkers, runners and cyclists invited to honour Terry's memory
2017: Participants in the Terry McCormack Memorial Cycle PICTURE: Shelley Corcoran
Due to Covid-19, this year's Terry McCormack Memorial Cycle is going virtual.
The cycle has always been to honour Terry’s memory and it is hoped that people and their families will get involved this Sunday, September 13. Make it a fun family event.
The challenge is to;
Walk / Run - 5km / 10km
Cycle - 40km / 60km / 80km
Be sure to send your pictures and distances through the Terry McCormack Memorial Cycle Facebook page www.facebook.com/ TerryMcCormackMemorialCycle.
Donations no matter how small can also be made through the page or given to any family member
