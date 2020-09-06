Longford GAA results scoreboard
Longford GAA results scoreboard
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
Sun, 06 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Quarter Final ), Longford Slashers 1-9 Fr Manning Gaels 1-7
Sun, 06 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Quarter Final ), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 1-15 Colmcille 2-10
Also read: Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta snatch victory with last gasp goal to knock Colmcille out
Also read: Longford SFC: Slashers hang on for fortunate win over Fr Manning Gaels
Also read: DRA Tribunal quashes draconian Killoe suspension and directs Longford GAA Hearings Committee and CCC to foot bill
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship
Sat, 05 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Ballymahon 1-6 Ardagh Moydow GAA 2-10
Sun, 06 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), St. Brigid's Killashee 1-14 Sean Connollys 1-12
Also read: Longford IFC: Ardagh Moydow beat Ballymahon to reach the county final
Also read: Longford IFC: Final spot for Killashee who overcome Sean Connolly’s in a very exciting finish
Junior Football Championship Group 1
Thu, 03 Sep, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 3), Ardagh Moydow GAA 2-14 Dromard 0-9
Junior Football Championship Group 2
Thu, 03 Sep, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Grattan Og 1-12 St. Brigid's Killashee 1-3
Junior Football Championship Group 3
Wed, 02 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 3), Longford Slashers 2-17 St. Mary's Granard 0-7
All County Football League Division 1 Group 1
Sat, 05 Sep, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 3), Carrickedmond 2-13 St. Mary's Granard 2-13
All County Football League Division 3
Sun, 06 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 3), Clonguish 0-16 Grattan Og 1-17
All County Football League Division 4
Sun, 06 Sep, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 4), St. Mary's Granard 1-12 Dromard 0-9
McDonald's Juvenile Football C Cup
Tue, 01 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 7), St. Vincent's 2-13 St. Dominic's 3-8
McDonald's Juvenile Football Championship
Sat, 05 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 2), Clonguish Og 5-19 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 0-7
Sat, 05 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 2), Killoe Og 0-6 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 3-13
Herterich Artisan Butchers Minor Football B Cup Knockout
Wed, 02 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Final), St. Colmcille's 2-9 Clonguish Og 4-13
Also read: Clonguish Og win the Longford Minor ‘B’ football title in fine fashion
Herterich Artisan Foods Minor Football C Cup Knockout
Wed, 02 Sep, Venue: Flood Park, (Final), Southern Gaels 1-10 St. Francis 0-14
Under 12 Football League Group 2
Tue, 01 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 0-12 St. Dominic's 0-12
Thu, 03 Sep, Venue: Páirc na nGael, (Round 2), St. Francis 0-22 Killoe Og 0-19
Under 12 Football League Group 3
Mon, 31 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), St. Vincent's 0-19 St. Colmcille's 0-9
Under 12 Football League Group 5
Fri, 04 Sep, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 3), Clonbroney 0-13 Southern Gaels 0-20
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football B Cup
Mon, 31 Aug, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 2), Carrick Sarsfields 13-17 Longford Slashers 0-5
Mon, 31 Aug, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 2), Granard 8-16 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-7
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football C Cup Knockout
Sat, 05 Sep, Venue: Páirc Chiarán, (Semi Final), Southern Gaels 2-21 St. Francis 4-6
Sat, 05 Sep, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Semi Final), St. Colmcille's 12-18 Northern Gaels 2-6
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on