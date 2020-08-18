Sports fixtures to be played behind-closed-doors under new Covid-19 measures

ALL sports events and matches will now be behind closed doors until September 13, under new Covid-19 recommendations and measures announced this Tuesday.

Up until now a maximum of 200 people were permitted to go to outdoor sporting events.

This number included players, team management and match officials.

As part of the new public health measures announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, there should also be strict avoidance of social gatherings before and after games or fixtures

Indoor training should be limited to 6 people and outdoor training should be limited to 15 people