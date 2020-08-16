Longford GAA results scoreboard
Longford GAA results scoreboard
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 1
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 2), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 4-14 Rathcline 1-10
Also read: Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta turn on the power in the second half to rattle Rathcline
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2
Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 2), Clonguish 2-12 Mostrim 1-15
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 3
Fri, 14 Aug: Fr Manning Gaels 1-12 Carrickedmond 0-12
Also read: Longford SFC: Ryan Crowe goal the matchwinner as the gutsy Gaels overcome Carrickedmond
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 4
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 2), St. Mary's Granard 1-12 Abbeylara 1-6
Also read: Longford SFC: St Mary’s Granard produce tremendous performance in surprise win over Abbeylara
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group 1
Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 2), Kenagh 2-9 St. Brigid's Killashee 2-16
Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 2), Ballymore 0-5 Ballymahon 1-17
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group 2
Sun, 16 Aug, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 2), Sean Connollys 1-13 Ardagh Moydow GAA 2-12
Also read: Longford IFC: Crucial goals give Ardagh Moydow the edge over Sean Connolly’s
McDonald's Juvenile Football B Cup Knockout
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Semi Final), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 1-7 Wolfe Tones Og 6-11
McDonald's Juvenile Football C Cup
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Moydow, (Round 5), St. Patrick's Og 1-6 Southern Gaels 4-20
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Páirc na nGael, (Round 5), St. Francis 5-10 St. Dominic's 0-7
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 5), Shannon Gaels 4-3 Grattan Gaels 4-12
Herterich Artisan Butchers Minor Football B Cup Group 1
Tue, 11 Aug, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 2 Refixture), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 1-7 Carrick Sarsfields 5-10
Herterich Artisan Foods Minor Football C Cup Group 2
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 1), Clonbroney 0-11 St. Francis 5-13
Also read: Leitrim GAA results scoreboard
Under 12 Football League Group 1
Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Clonguish Og 0-20 Granard 0-22
Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 1), Northern Gaels 0-8 Southern Gaels 0-18
Under 12 Football League Group 2
Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 1), Killoe Og 0-9 Longford Slashers 0-14
Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 1), St. Dominic's 0-10 St. Francis 0-26
Under 12 Football League Group 3
Thu, 13 Aug, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 1), St. Colmcille's 0-20 St. Patrick's Og 0-9
Under 12 Football League Group 4
Wed, 12 Aug, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 1), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-12 Carrick Sarsfields 0-16
Fri, 14 Aug, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 1), Shannon Gaels 0-16 Wolfe Tones Og 0-16
Under 12 Football League Group 5
Sat, 15 Aug, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 1), Clonbroney 0-13 Clonguish 0-4
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football C Cup Group 1
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Grattan Gaels 2-5 St. Francis 7-9
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 3), St. Patrick's Og 4-7 St. Colmcille's 7-15
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), St. Vincent's 5-4 Wolfe Tones Og 8-14
Carrigy Bus Hire Under 14 Football C Cup Group 2
Mon, 10 Aug, Venue: Killashee, (Round 3), Southern Gaels 8-24 Clonbroney 0-6
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on