Cavan GAA results scoreboard
Hotel Kilmore Senior Football Championship 2020 Round 1
Killygarry 0-12 Cavan Gaels 1-10
Kingscourt Stars 1-13 Lacken 0-10
Gowna 1-11 Ramor United 2-11
Mullahoran 3-15 Laragh Utd 0-09
Crosserlough 1-14 Lavey 0-07
Hotel Kilmore Intermediate Championship 2020 Round 1
Drumgoon 2-12 Killinkere 2-12
Drumlane 1-08 Butlersbridge 1-11
Ballymachugh 2-07 Cornafean 0-10
Killeshandra 2-08 Bailieborough 1-18
Belturbet 4-15 Ramor United 4-06
Ballyhaise 2-10 Cuchulainns 0-13
Michael Fitzpatrick Architects ACFL Division 3 Round 3
Kill Shamrocks 0-07 Munterconnaught 0-14
Kildallan 2-14 Shannon Gaels 5-13
