"FORE" | County Longford Golf Club expresses concern over the wearing of headphones while playing golf

The Management Committee of County Longford Golf Club has this week expressed concern over golfers on their course wearing headphones while playing.

"Fore" is the word of warning yelled out by a golfer who hits an errant shot, and the Management Committee outlined that there has been a number of reported incidents where players have shouted Fore on the course, only to find that people being shouted to were wearing headphones and did not hear the call.

The committee are advising: "This is a health and safety matter so please refrain from wearing headphones while playing golf."