CO LONGFORD GOLF CLUB NEWS

Forthcoming Competitions

Sat./Sun 11/12 July – Free Sub. 18 H. Stroke (Sponsor: Ulster Bank) (GOY 2) + Hanley Matchplay Qualifier.

This weekend doubles up as the Free Sub and the Qualifier for the Knockout stages of the Hanley Matchplay. The top 32 scores of members who have entered the Hanley will go into the draw for the Knockout section.

Entry fee for each of the individual competitions is €10 but members who wish to play in both will get the reduced rate of €15. The one card will be used for the double entry and this must be clearly written on the card. Members are not allowed to play the course on Saturday and enter the competitions on Sunday so members intending to play both days must enter the competitions on Saturday.

Kelly Fourball

Aidan O’Brien and Diarmuid Caslin had a fine win over Matt Farrell and Tom Lynam even though they had to go to the 19th hole. Farrell and Lynam were comfortable after nine with a two hole lead but the match was level after 12. They went ahead again with a win on 13 but it was level on 17 and the pairs halved 18 to go down the 1st again where O’Brien sank a 30 foot putt for par to claim the victory.

Golf Membership

Our new members are well connected to the club at this stage and the club have prepared a starter pack for each member to help with the settling in period. Members can contact the club office if there are any queries. The handicap committee are working on handicap generation and new members need to submit 3 cards x 18 holes and these cards need to be signed by the player and marker. Again we would like to see our seasoned members help the new members to settle into the club and give them advice and direction where needed as we build a new generation of golfers in Co Longford Golf Club.

Driving Range

The Driving Range has opened again and over the opening days it was very busy with many of our new members keen to practice the skills of the game. Everyone is reminded that social distancing must be adhered to while in the Range and practice areas. The following are basic rules for the Range.

The ball machine is the only source of practice balls and balls on the Range are not allowed to be retrieved. Balls must be hit from the Mats and golfers are not allowed to play from the grass area in front of the bays. Balls should not be hit while members are playing on the first half of the 9th fairway. If a ball is hit in the direction of a golfer on the course or practice area a call of ‘fore range’ should be made to alert the person. Baskets should be returned to the machine after use.

Revised Men’s Fixtures July 2020

08 July: WED. OPEN . 18 H Stableford (Sponsor: Joe Raleigh, Camlin S. Station)

15 July: WED. OPEN . 18 H Stableford (Sponsor: Joe Raleigh, Camlin Service Station)

Fri./Sat./Sun. 17/18/19-July: 18 H Stableford Sponsor: PD Golf (OPEN)

22 July: WED. OPEN . 18 H Stableford (Sponsor: Joe Raleigh, Camlin S. Station

Sat./Sun. 25/26 July: Andy Byrne Memorial 18 H. Stroke (G.O.Y) (3)

OPEN WEEK 2020 -Wed. 29 July – Mon. 3 August

29 July: WED. OPEN . 18 H Stableford (Sponsor: Joe Raleigh, Camlin S. Station)

Thurs. 30 July: 3 Ball team event (OPEN) Sponsor: Club 55

Fri. 31 July: 18 Stableford (OPEN) McCarricks, Longford.

COMPETITION ENTRY PROCEDURE

Entries taken in Pro Shop (if open). Attendant will write names in the Entry Book. Payment can be made by tapping a card in the Pro Shop OR by having the exact amount in cash. If the pro shop is closed enter at the table in the foyer and put the entry fee into an envelope and drop into Green Fee slot under the computer. YOU MUST BRING YOUR OWN PEN. Sign into the Competition using the HowDidiDo APP. Card to be taken by PLAYER. Enter Competition Name, Date, Handicap, your name and name of MARKER. Failure to enter all of the above information may lead to disqualification.

SCORECARDS

It will not be necessary for cards to be exchanged or for the person who is the ‘Marker’ to touch the “Players” scorecard. Instead, the player fills in the scores and asks the marker to verbally certify the scores AFTER EACH HOLE. At the end of the round the player signs the card for both himself and the marker and enters the scores through the HowDidIDo App. The card is then placed into the Scorecard Return Slot in the foyer. It is each players responsibility to return a card and all cards by rule MUST be returned.​

On Course Procedures

Flagsticks: Flagsticks to remain in the hole at all times. The ball is holed when at rest with any part of it below the surface of the putting green, even if not lodged against the flagstick.

Bunkers: Ball may be ‘PLACED WITHIN 6 INCHES’ in the bunker NOT nearer the hole and must be placed in the bunker (Model Local Rule E-3). The sand cannot be interfered with BEFORE playing your shot. Please smooth bunkers using either your foot or a club AFTER playing the stroke.

Model Local Rule E-3: "When a player's ball lies in a bunker the player may take free relief once by placing the ball in the bunker within 6” and playing it from this relief area.

In proceeding under this Local Rule, the player must choose a spot to place the ball and use the procedures for replacing a ball under Rules 14.2b(2) and 14.2e.

Score Check: The Men’s Committee will check scores after a Competition ends. As the process now involves considerable time, results will not be available as quickly as usual.

Out of Bounds on 9th Hole

Following on from the visit last week by the GUI officials who carried out a course assessment for the new whole world handicapping system and the management were informed that the driving range area to the left of the 9th fairway should be out of bounds off the 9th tee. The rationale for this is that at present the range is an integral part of the course and therefore players who use the range before entering a competition would be considered to have practised on the course before play and therefore should be disqualified. This feature comes into effect this weekend.

AIG - Pierce Purcell 2020

County Longford Golf Club have entered this competition, which will be run under a revised format in 2020. Mark Mimnagh and Michael O’Brien will manage this team.

The traditional centralised regional qualification system has been set aside for 2020, and the competition will now be run by way of a straight knockout system. On the day of any match, a total of 10 players will be required, as well as 2 substitutes, one for the away matches and one for the home matches, to cover all eventualities, a total of 12 golfers on the day of the competition.

Format: The traditional format of foursomes has been set aside for 2020, and the competition will be played under the format of fourball, better ball, match play.

County Longford Golf Club have received a bye in the first round, and have been drawn to play Moate Golf Club in the second round, to be played on or before Sunday, 9th of August. We are awaiting confirmation that we are the home team, and if/when this is confirmed, we will have 3 pairings playing in Longford (home), and 2 pairings playing in Moate (away).

All male members of County Longford Golf Club, in the handicap range of 11 to 15, are welcome to, and are encouraged to show their interest in playing for this Club team. Trials will be organised in the next couple of weeks, as required.

NB: If your handicap was below 10.5, at any stage in the 2019 year, you are not eligible to participate in the 2020 Pierce Purcell competition.

Sheets have been placed in the Clubhouse, either in the main entrance hall or the Men’s Locker room.

If you are interested, please enter your name, with your mobile number, and your lowest handicap in 2019, if you wish to be considered for selection for County Longford Golf Club, for this competition.

AIG Jimmy Bruen 2020

County Longford Golf Club have entered the AIG Jimmy Bruen Inter Club competition, due to the Covid-19 restrictions adjustments have had to be made to the term and conditions of the competition. Tom Lynam and Matthew Farrell will manage this team.

We are drawn against Mullingar, with the games to be played not before the 20th July and before the 3rd August. Teams will consist of 10 players, with two substitutes. The match will be played on a home and away basis, to be advised.

Format Changes: Due to Covid and restrictions imposed because of it, the organisers have had to change the format of the competition to FOURBALL Match Play (Better-ball). The format has changed to Match play on a Home/Away.

Eligibility: No player shall be eligible to compete in this Tournament who was not in possession of a CONGU Handicap during the calendar year 2019. No player shall be eligible to compete in this Tournament whose playing handicap was less than five during the calendar year 2019. The combined lowest playing handicap of each pair during the preceding calendar year shall not be less than 15.

A player shall have, in the calendar year 2019, returned a minimum of four returns in qualifying competitions (Supplementary Scores are not included) all of which must be recorded on the handicap records of the player’s home club on or before 31st December 2019. Nine-Hole qualifying competitions are admissible under this rule. Penalty for breach of Rule 2 = Disqualification of the team concerned.

All male members of County Longford Golf Club, in the handicap range of 5 to ?, are welcome to, and are encouraged to show their interest in playing for this Club team. Trials will be organised, time permitting and depending on the interest shown.

Sheets have been placed in the Clubhouse, either in the main entrance hall or the Men's Locker room. If interested, please enter your name, with your mobile number, and your lowest handicap in 2019, if you wish to be considered for selection to represent your club in this competition.

CLUB 55

Constrained by Covid-19 health rules, the last Club 55 competition was played on the 19th March. The golf exercise has just made its official comeback with members allowed to play in golf club competitions. The rule still prevails that players must make their entry on the official golf club’s timetable. Players are asked to abide by the health and safety guidelines, which are there for the benefit of all members.

This Thursday’s competition will be played in groups of four, according to members timetable entry. Scorecards will be available from organiser Tom Nohilly. The competition is over the first 15 holes and players are asked to return the scorecard to the box, which will be placed on the bench in the Clubhouse hallway. Eddie Dooney kindly sponsors this week’s prize for the winner. Presentation of prizes will take place at a later date.

LADIES GOLF

Competitions Return

Golf competitions returned in earnest on 30th June for the ladies and the competition entry procedure is working well and ladies are getting used to the HowDidiDo app which augurs well for future contactless recording of scores.

Great numbers took part in the 9 Hole Stableford Competition sponsored by Quinn Property Partners – Insurance Services and the 18 Hole Stroke -Club Prize sponsored by Tom McGrath (Texaco).

On account of Covid 19, competition results will be posted within 3 days instead of on the day.

Competition Results 30th June:

18 Hole Voucher:

1st Michelle Hackett 38 pts

2nd Ann T Grant 35 pts

3rd Leia Valentine 34 pts

9 Hole Voucher: -

Winner: Ger Clarke 20 pts

FORTHCOMING COMPETITIONS

Sat., Sun. & Tues. 11th, 12th & 14th July: 18 Hole Stableford competition sponsor Brooklands Healthcare.

Fri., Sat. & Sun 17th 18th & 19th July – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford -PD Golf Open.

LADIES TEE BOXES

Under no circumstance should any member move a tee marker and if anyone observes such an event happening please report to the Lady Captain.

LADIES 050

Ladies 050 are delighted to announce the return of competition on 16th July. In order to comply with Covid 19 guidelines it is necessary for players to book their time slot on the BRS. To maximise numbers, 4 players can book a time slot and ladies are encouraged, in the time-honoured tradition, to join up with different players from week to week. Entry €3 to be posted in an envelope with name and date in the Honesty Box at Reception. Take a score card provided and insert 050, date, handicap and your name on card. Players will fill in their own score on the card and markers score at the side after verbally agreeing scores for each hole. At the end of the round scores are agreed and totalled. Sign your name and your marker's name on the card. Post card in 050 box in reception.