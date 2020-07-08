Coral Leisure Longford open for fitness as Covid-19 restrictions eased

As things get back to some semblance of normality following the Covid-19 lockdown, Coral Leisure has reopened its doors and looks forward to welcoming back members and guests to its gym and pool facilities.

Members and non-members can now book sessions for the gym, pool and classes online at www.coralleisure.ie.

“All of our facilities are running but the gym and classes have been moved to the sports hall to allow for more space, following all Covid-19 protocols and guidelines,” said Club Manager, James O’Brien.

Coral Leisure members have online accounts where they can book their time slots for the facilities and non-members can easily book their time online.

“They can come down and have a look around to see if they would be comfortable and, if they go to coralleisure.ie and click on Longford, they can see a video showing people the journey from the front door to the pool, gym and classes,” said James.

There are hand sanitisers available at the entrance and at a number of locations in the building and equipment is cleaned regularly by staff. There are also spray bottles and cleaning materials for gym users to clean the equipment themselves should they feel the need to do so.

The future is bright for Coral Leisure as a new gym is being built. Construction began in May and the aim is to have the new gym ready to go at the end of September or beginning of October.

“It will create more space so we can have more classes and different types of classes, new equipment, and service will be more and better than what we already have,” James explained.

All of the outdoor facilities are also open for use, including the astro pitch, and the staff at Coral Leisure are looking forward to welcoming members and clubs back to use the facilities.

For more information, or to book a class or a slot at the pool or gym, visit www.coralleisure.ie.